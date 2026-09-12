The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Much ado about asset forfeiture
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?
Indonesia, Hong Kong to host new 14-team FIFA ASEAN Cup

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Much ado about asset forfeiture
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?
Indonesia, Hong Kong to host new 14-team FIFA ASEAN Cup

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Twenty-five years after 9/11, Americans reflect on attack that changed a nation

The attacks shaped generations of Americans who lived through the day or grew up in its aftermath, influencing US foreign policy, domestic politics and public attitudes toward security.

Maria Tsvetkova, Idrees Ali and Joseph Ax (Reuters)
New York, United States/Washington
Sat, September 12, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Law enforcement officers carry a United States flag next to the reflecting pools at the 9/11 Memorial during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York City, the US, on Sept. 11, 2026. Law enforcement officers carry a United States flag next to the reflecting pools at the 9/11 Memorial during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York City, the US, on Sept. 11, 2026. (Reuters/Pool/Jeenah Moon)

A

mericans marked the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Friday with sorrow and somber reflection, honoring the nearly 3,000 people killed when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field in a shocking attack that reverberates to this day.

In New York, family members of the victims, many carrying pictures of their loved ones, joined Vice President JD Vance and four former United States presidents at Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan. The ceremony began, as always, at 8:46 a.m. ET with a moment of silence to mark the instant when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the World Trade Center's North Tower in what would become the deadliest attack ever on US soil.

Shortly after, victims' family members began reading aloud the names of all 2,977 people who died on Sept. 11, as well as the six people killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, a somber recitation that lasted about four hours. In a reminder of the time that has passed, some readers were children who had never met the relatives they lost in 2001.

Other moments of silence followed to mark when the other three airplanes crashed and the two towers collapsed. For the first time, a seventh moment of silence honored the thousands who have died since 2001 from illnesses tied to the toxic dust that poisoned the air for months afterward.

Gregory Carafello attended the ceremony to honor the memory of his lifelong friend James Martello, who worked at Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial firm that lost more than 650 employees in the attacks. Carafello was on the 18th floor of the South Tower but managed to evacuate.

"Everyone should realize that it was a very bad, catastrophic day for many families," he said. "These were not warriors. These were people like you and me going to work."

At the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, where American Airlines Flight 77 struck the building's west flank, killing 184, US President Donald Trump chronicled some of the stories of those aboard who perished in the crash: a woman pregnant with her first child, a family of four headed to Australia, three sixth-graders on a field trip.

The president and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who also delivered remarks, both used their speeches to make the case for the Iran war, which they have defended as necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"We salute our first responders and law enforcement, and we love them," Trump said. "And we salute the service members working right now to ensure the world's number one sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, will never ever have a nuclear weapon."

A flight attendant visits the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department Flight 93 Memorial on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the United States, on Sept. 11, 2026.
A flight attendant visits the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department Flight 93 Memorial on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the United States, on Sept. 11, 2026. (Reuters/Nathan Howard)

Mourners also gathered in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at the crash site where passengers brought down one of the four hijacked jetliners, United Airlines Flight 93, that had been headed for Washington.

The attacks shaped generations of Americans who lived through the day or grew up in its aftermath, influencing US foreign policy, domestic politics and public attitudes toward security.

But for many whom the attacks directly affected, including the victims' families and friends, first responders and rescue workers, the anniversary is a tribute to the lives lost on a clear blue day a quarter century ago and the heartbreak that followed.

Lasting legacy

A generation of Americans has grown up since 2001 who are too young to remember the attacks but whose lives were fundamentally altered by them.

The attacks initiated the "war on terror," which led to the U.S. invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq that lasted years. The resulting public backlash helped fuel Trump's rise a decade ago, when he vowed not to start new foreign entanglements — a promise being tested by the Iran war.

At home, Americans expressed deep solidarity and patriotism, as well as sorrow, in the immediate wake of the attacks.

At the same time, however, Muslim Americans and immigrants from Muslim-majority countries faced a rise in prejudice and hate crimes. Public polls have found 9/11 colors Americans' perceptions of Muslims to this day. Zohran Mamdani, New York's first Muslim mayor, faced calls from some Republicans to skip Friday's ceremony, which he rejected.

Casualties were not limited to those who perished on September 11. Many rescue workers who spent weeks or months at the site afterward, as well as nearby residents and others, were sickened by toxins in the air and eventually died.

The New York City Fire Department lost 343 members on September 11. More than 600 additional firefighters, including some retired members who took part in the rescue effort, have died of 9/11-related illnesses since then, department figures show. Twenty-six have died this year alone.

Popular

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

Related Article

Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome delayed to October: US official

Trump says he would be OK with China building cars in US

The war on terror and its unintended consequences

US, China gear up for mid-September AI safety talks

CSIS at 55: Defending space for policy debate

Popular

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

More in World

 View more
This photograph taken from the southern Lebanese village of al-Haniyya shows smoke as it rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the village of al-Mansouri on Sept. 10, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome delayed to October: US official
Law enforcement officers carry a United States flag next to the reflecting pools at the 9/11 Memorial during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York City, the US, on Sept. 11, 2026.
Americas

Twenty-five years after 9/11, Americans reflect on attack that changed a nation
This handout photo taken on Sept. 11, 2026 and released by the Philippine coast Guard (PCG), shows an aerial shot of the ill-fated M/V June Aster with coast guard boats (right) at the stern off the shores of Coron town, Palawan province, the Philippines. The deadly blaze that swept through a Philippine ferry happened “in seconds“, the coast guard said on Sept. 11, as rescuers battled heavy smoke in the search for dozens of missing people.
Asia & Pacific

First bodies of Philippines ferry fire victims land as toll hits 35

Highlight
Manggala Agni forest firefighting personnel ride on a boat to reach the forest and land fire inside the Padang Sugihan animal sanctuary in Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra on Sept. 10, 2026.
Society

Haze drives surge in respiratory illnesses in Indonesia
Jakarta LRT Phase 1B (Manggarai–Velodrome) kicks off limited trial operations on Sept. 10, 2026. The weeklong test run, ending Sept. 16, is open by invitation only to select people, including community representatives and the media.
Editorial

Jakarta’s big bond bid
Oily business: Chevron Indonesia Company operates an offshore platform in Sepinggan field in Makassar Strait, 37 kilometers east of Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on April 23, 2019. Oil and gas industry looks to remain strategic despite the global commitment to net-zero emissions.
Economy

Budget can weather $100 crude amid renewed Iran tensions, govt says

The Latest

 View more
Science & Tech

OpenAI's software targeted another site before Hugging Face
Entertainment

Gaza film, Malkovich drama vie for Venice top prize
Middle East and Africa

Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome delayed to October: US official
Economy

Trump says he would be OK with China building cars in US
Americas

Twenty-five years after 9/11, Americans reflect on attack that changed a nation
Asia & Pacific

First bodies of Philippines ferry fire victims land as toll hits 35
Archipelago

Police hunt OPM rebels after civil servants murdered in Papua Highlands
Middle East and Africa

Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.