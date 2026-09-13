The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?
Three more volcanoes erupt following Sinabung, Anak Krakatau

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?
Three more volcanoes erupt following Sinabung, Anak Krakatau

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

BRICS nations call for 'maximum restraint' in Middle East war

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who joined Russian, Iranian, Indian and other leaders in India's capital, told the summit that the Middle East war "does not serve the common interests of the international community".

Bhuvan Bagga and Uzmi Athar (AFP)
New Delhi
Sun, September 13, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, (left to right) Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, UAE's Supreme Council for National Security Secretary-General Ali Mohamed Hammad Al Shamsi, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pose for a family photo during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, (left to right) Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, UAE's Supreme Council for National Security Secretary-General Ali Mohamed Hammad Al Shamsi, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pose for a family photo during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. (AFP/Alexander Kazakov)

M

embers of the 11-nation BRICS group including China, Russia, Iran and India called for calm in the Middle East at a summit in New Delhi on Saturday, overcoming earlier divisions to issue a joint statement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who joined Russian, Iranian, Indian and other leaders in India's capital, told the summit that the Middle East war "does not serve the common interests of the international community".

Foreign ministers of the BRICS grouping had failed to agree on a joint statement when they met in New Delhi in May, with Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates divided over the war that began with US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

More trains, more stations, but Greater Jakarta still isn’t connected

From The Weekender

More trains, more stations, but Greater Jakarta still isn’t connected

Read on The Weekender

But leaders issued a statement on Saturday after intense diplomatic efforts by host India, as the bloc seeks to bolster its global influence and address conflict, trade turbulence and energy security.

"We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East/West Asia," the joint statement said, adding the countries "call for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation".

BRICS was created in 2009 as a forum for major emerging economies seeking greater influence in institutions dominated by Western powers.

"We have to transform this pyramid of privilege into a platform of partnership," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other leaders as he opened the two-day summit.

Modi said BRICS nations "represent 50 percent of the world's population, 40 percent of global GDP and more than 25 percent of global trade".

But finding balance in the bloc is a tough diplomatic task.

India maintains cordial relations with both Iran and US ally Israel, but is also careful to strike a delicate balance in its ties with Washington.

Iran's Pezeshkian attended the summit shortly after warning that the Middle East does not need the United States to be a "regional policeman", with the two countries at war and tensions threatening the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Pezeshkian met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the summit sidelines.

India has navigated the energy crisis caused by the US-Iran war in part by turning to Russia, despite Moscow's war in Ukraine and pressure from Washington and other Western capitals.

The app life

From The Weekender

The app life

Read on The Weekender

Modi embraced Putin before talks on Friday. The Russian president, who last visited India in December 2025, is one of New Delhi's most important strategic partners.

Xi's participation is also being closely watched because it is his first visit to neighboring India since 2019, and the biggest step yet in a cautious thaw between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Xi was given a red-carpet welcome, with an honor guard of soldiers and traditional dancers in colorful dresses.

"Although our two countries are different in many respects, they are fully capable of complementing each other's strengths, supporting one another, achieving mutual success and advancing together," Xi said as he met Modi, in a video released from New Delhi.

His visit comes six years after a deadly military clash along the disputed Tibetan border between China and India, with ties gradually improving through restored flights, visas and high-level contacts.

The underlying territorial dispute remains unresolved, and both sides retain heavy military deployments along their roughly 3,500-kilometre (2,175-mile) high-altitude border.

India's foreign ministry said in a statement after the meeting that "the two leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question".

Modi "underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border related issues," the foreign ministry added.

Deep mistrust remains, with their contested Himalayan frontier, a widening trade deficit and strategic rivalry continuing to complicate ties.

"Both sides should... work hand-in-hand to promote high-quality major financial cooperation, advocate an equal and sustainable global order, and foster an economic globalization that is open and inclusive," Xi said.

Dozens of Tibetans protested in New Delhi on Friday -- exiles, like their Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama, who has lived in India since fleeing a Chinese crackdown in 1959 -- waving placards against Xi's visit.

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

Related Article

India's Modi and China's Xi push business links, border peace as ties revive

BRICS nations call for 'maximum restraint' in Middle East war

India to push BRICS digital currency link

Moscow not ruling out trilateral meeting of Russian, US and Chinese leaders

Indonesia, US and allies launch annual military drill

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows

More in World

 View more
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, (left to right) Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, UAE's Supreme Council for National Security Secretary-General Ali Mohamed Hammad Al Shamsi, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pose for a family photo during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
Asia & Pacific

BRICS nations call for 'maximum restraint' in Middle East war
This photograph taken from the southern Lebanese village of al-Haniyya shows smoke as it rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the village of al-Mansouri on Sept. 10, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome delayed to October: US official
Law enforcement officers carry a United States flag next to the reflecting pools at the 9/11 Memorial during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York City, the US, on Sept. 11, 2026.
Americas

Twenty-five years after 9/11, Americans reflect on attack that changed a nation

Highlight
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, (left to right) Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, UAE's Supreme Council for National Security Secretary-General Ali Mohamed Hammad Al Shamsi, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China's President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pose for a family photo during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
Asia and Pacific

BRICS nations call for 'maximum restraint' in Middle East war
Jakarta LRT Phase 1B (Manggarai–Velodrome) kicks off limited trial operations on Sept. 10, 2026. The weeklong test run, ending Sept. 16, is open by invitation only to select people, including community representatives and the media.
Editorial

Jakarta’s big bond bid
This Planet Labs PBC satellite image shows damage to the East-West pipeline facility in the Hejaz Region, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 11, 2026.
Markets

Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping

The Latest

 View more
Economy

India's Modi and China's Xi push business links, border peace as ties revive
Asia & Pacific

BRICS nations call for 'maximum restraint' in Middle East war
Archipelago

Ministry ready to repatriate five orangutan babies found in India
Markets

Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping
Science & Tech

OpenAI's software targeted another site before Hugging Face
Entertainment

Gaza film, Malkovich drama vie for Venice top prize
Middle East and Africa

Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome delayed to October: US official
Economy

Trump says he would be OK with China building cars in US
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.