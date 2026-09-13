Myanmar says UN envoy illegitimate ahead of credentials decision

Myanmar's ambassador to the UN Kyaw Moe Tun has rejected the military coup that has plunged the country into civil war. (AFP/United Nations)

M yanmar's military-backed government said Sunday their UN ambassador – loyal to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi – is occupying the office illegitimately, as the organization prepares to weigh his replacement.

Myanmar has been embroiled in civil war since a military coup in 2021 ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, ending the country's decade-long experiment with democracy.

The United Nations formed a credentials committee this month to decide whether to accept Naypyidaw's candidate for UN ambassador or stick with Kyaw Moe Tun, who has rejected the coup and for more than five years ignored the government's claims that he no longer represents Myanmar.

Myanmar's foreign ministry said Kyaw Moe Tun was "dismissed from civil service" effective Feb. 27, 2021 for not complying with state orders, committing treason and colluding with "terrorist organizations", according to a statement published in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

The day before his dismissal, he made an emotional plea during an address at the UN General Assembly for the "strongest possible action" against the military coup.

The ambassador, who was appointed by Suu Kyi's government, broke with his country's rulers weeks after their putsch.

Leaders sanctioned

The ministry also accused Kyaw Moe Tun of misusing state funds and property, including the premises of the UN Permanent Mission of Myanmar in New York, and working with the exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG), which the government has branded a terrorist group.

"Kyaw Moe Tun's continued representation of Myanmar at the United Nations does not constitute formal recognition of his legitimacy," the ministry said.

"Rather, his continued status is merely a temporary arrangement, with the Credentials Committee's decision deferred annually."

The members of the UN committee – who will weigh whether to replace Kyaw Moe Tun – include the Bahamas, Belgium, Benin, China, Jamaica, Russia, Uganda, the United States and Vanuatu.

While China and Russia are cozy allies of the Myanmar government, supplying military arms, jets and diplomatic cover, the United States has sanctioned dozens of its leaders, including former junta chief Min Aung Hlaing.

The committee generally announces its annual credentials decisions around November.

After the military snatched power, Myanmar authorities were persona non grata in many foreign capitals, but Min Aung Hlaing is making a diplomatic drive for recognition since retiring as armed forces chief and taking over as civilian president in April.

Since 2021, the civil war between the military and various pro-democracy fighters and ethnic minority armed groups has killed more than 100,000 people on all sides, according to monitor ACLED.