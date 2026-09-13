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Xi pushes 'Greater BRICS' economic ties

Cooperation in areas from politics and security to economics and finance are the main focus areas of the grouping, with 2026 chair India and 2027 chair China seeking wider partnership to boost its global clout.

Agencies
New Delhi, India
Sun, September 13, 2026

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In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony before the start of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12, 2026. In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony before the start of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12, 2026. (AFP/Pool)

C

hinese President Xi Jinping unveiled on Sunday initiatives in areas ranging from AI to trade to deepen cooperation among the "Greater BRICS" emerging economies, as Beijing seeks to weld the grouping into a practical platform for Global South development.

Cooperation in areas from politics and security to economics and finance are the main focus areas of the grouping, with 2026 chair India and 2027 chair China seeking wider partnership to boost its global clout.

The success of the "Greater BRICS Initiative" depends on laying a solid foundation for pragmatic cooperation, Xi told the leaders' annual summit in New Delhi, the official Xinhua news agency said.

'Greater BRICS' nations should further co-operate, maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains, and cultivate an integrated market, Xi told the summit's closing session.

China will take the lead in establishing a BRICS AI Open Source Zone to promote cooperation on large language models, AI training and an open AI ecosystem, Xi added.

He also proposed a BRICS Special Economic Zone partnership and said China would host a BRICS Service Trade Forum next year to boost trade and investment ties.

China will lead the creation of an "open-source zone for artificial intelligence" for BRICS countries, Xi also proposed to the summit of the 11-nation group in New Delhi.

Chinese AI companies produce world-leading open-source AI models -- whose underlying code is accessible for adaptation by users -- while US developers have favoured closed-door approaches.

The proposal, part of the Chinese leader's "initiative on open-source and inclusive AI", included a promise to "support cooperation in the development and application of large language models", according to a readout of Xi's speech from state broadcaster CCTV.

The initiative would also include establishing "specialised research and training on AI" for BRICS countries, with the goal of "building an open ecosystem for AI", Xi said.

BRICS has expanded to include Iran, Indonesia, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates beyond an original membership of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa two decades ago that aimed to transform a world order dominated by the United States. 

In addition, 10 partner countries span emerging economies across Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, broadening its reach across the Global South.

China and Russia sometimes refer to this larger bloc as "Greater BRICS".

 

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