The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
The benefit of the doubt has expired
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Prabowo replaces Finance Minister Purbaya with his deputy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
The benefit of the doubt has expired
New data rules could unlock cross-border data flows
Prabowo replaces Finance Minister Purbaya with his deputy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Cambodia 'playing the victim', Thailand tells global mediators

AFP
Singapore
Tue, September 15, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Cambodia Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn (center) arrives for the first meeting of the Conciliation Commission established under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in Singapore on September 15, 2026. Cambodia Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn (center) arrives for the first meeting of the Conciliation Commission established under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in Singapore on September 15, 2026. (AFP/The Straits Times/Gavin Foo)

T

hailand accused Cambodia on Tuesday of "playing the role of a victim" in a dispute over maritime resources, as the Southeast Asian neighbors brought their long-standing feud before international mediators.

The hearing at the Singapore outpost of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) comes after the countries fought two rounds of deadly border clashes last year.

In May this year, Thailand unilaterally pulled out of a framework agreement with Cambodia that aimed to resolve overlapping maritime border claims, but denied any link to their land dispute.

Cambodia subsequently initiated a UN-backed conciliation process at the PCA, saying it hoped to return to constructive negotiations.

Opening Bangkok's case before a five-member panel of international legal experts, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Cambodia sought to "vilify Thailand through false narratives, distortion of facts, and unfounded accusations [...] including at international forums".

"It does this by playing the role of a victim with a sense of self-righteousness aimed at claiming the moral high ground," he said.

Last year's clashes left dozens of people dead and displaced more than a million before a truce was agreed.

Thailand has said it withdrew from the framework agreement, called "MoU 44", because "no progress had been made" in implementing it. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul denied the move was linked to the fighting.

The 2001 memorandum of understanding covers a resource-rich maritime territory of around 27,000 square kilometers to which both Cambodia and Thailand lay claim.

Cambodia said last week that it had resorted to conciliation "after Thailand unilaterally terminated the agreed bilateral framework" through which the two nations had "negotiated their overlapping maritime claims for more than two decades".

Prime Minister Hun Manet said in June that the move was also to "protect Cambodia's sovereignty and maritime rights in accordance with international law".

Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn told the PCA panel on Tuesday that Phnom Penh saw the process "as a means to rebuild trust, not as a form of escalation".

Cambodia's goal was to agree with Thailand on a "single, all-purpose maritime boundary", or alternatively agree to jointly develop and equitably share resources until a boundary is drawn, he said.

"Cambodia sincerely hopes that Thailand will engage constructively in this process."

Sihasak said Thailand was also seeking maritime delimitation and to rebuild trust.

Set up in 1899, the PCA is the world's oldest intergovernmental dispute-resolution body and resolves disputes between countries and private parties by referring to contracts, special agreements and various treaties, such as the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The PCA office in Singapore is the Hague-based court's first in Asia.

The commission's recommendations are not binding and will take about a year to be decided.

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
The benefit of the doubt has expired

The benefit of the doubt has expired

Related Article

Myanmar crisis testing the promise of universal jurisdiction

Toyota tug-of-war exposes ASEAN’s investment dilemma

Swiss man gets year in prison for Nyepi hate speech

Thai, Myanmar military chiefs meet as post-coup thaw progresses

Regional action is a must to combat human trafficking 

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
The benefit of the doubt has expired

The benefit of the doubt has expired

More in World

 View more
This handout picture released by the US Navy on September 13, 2026, shows a US Sailor checking ordnance on an FA-18 Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) on September 13, 2026. The USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the US 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East.
Americas

US military confirms Iran war has led to munitions shortfall
Cambodia Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn (center) arrives for the first meeting of the Conciliation Commission established under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in Singapore on September 15, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia 'playing the victim', Thailand tells global mediators
This photo taken on October 1, 2025 shows elderly shoppers walking through the Tsurumibashi “shotengai“, an old covered shopping street in the Nishinari ward of Osaka.
Asia & Pacific

Japan centenarians top 100,000 for the first time

Highlight
Outgoing Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa reacts as he talks to journalists after a handover ceremony at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 15, 2026.
Economy

Purbaya says he was 'upset', but half expected removal
Social aid recipient receive a sack of rice from the government's food reserves distribution program at Dumai Post Office in Riau on Oct. 29, 2024. The post office is slated to disburse 10 kilograms of rice to nearly 15,000 families registered as social aid recipients in Dumai in August, October and December.
Editorial

Faulty tool costs fortune
Elementary school children sit on a bamboo raft as they cross the Citarum River on their way home in Saguling, Bandung, West Java, September 1, 2026.
Society

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Agrinas chief lambasts delay in installing cooperatives managers
Americas

US military confirms Iran war has led to munitions shortfall
Economy

Purbaya says he was 'upset', but half expected removal
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia 'playing the victim', Thailand tells global mediators
Economy

Long-term sectoral growth patterns: What should we focus on?
Asia & Pacific

Japan centenarians top 100,000 for the first time
Middle East and Africa

Houthis strike Saudi targets anew as talks over Strait of Hormuz stall
Markets

IDX launches short selling scheme after long delay
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.