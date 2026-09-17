Gates Foundation allocates $1b for equitable AI

A banner showing the logo of the Gates Foundation, a United States private foundation founded by Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 20, 2026. (AFP/Ina Fassbender)

The health sector will receive 40 percent of the funding to help with the development of supporting infrastructure, such as diagnostics and treatment tools, as well as new medicines and vaccines.

P rivate philanthropic organization the Gates Foundation has announced a plan to allocate at least US$1 billion in the next two years to expand access to artificial intelligence in health care, education, agriculture and digital infrastructure.

The announcement was made on Monday, as the foundation launched its 10th annual Goalkeepers Report, which this year focuses on urgent actions needed to ensure AI helps narrow, instead of widening, the gap between the richest and the poorest.

The report, titled “Make This Matter: AI, Equity, and the Choice We Can’t Delay”, suggests that AI’s trajectory is not fixed. However, the window to determine who benefits and how soon is narrowing.

Foundation chair Bill Gates reasserted the group’s aim to address a basic market failure that creates gaps preventing people with the greatest needs from having power to shape where innovation and investment go.

“Much of our work has been about closing that gap,” Gates said in the report obtained by The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

“AI presents the same challenge, only at much greater speed. Left to the market alone, the most capable tools will be built first for the people and institutions most able to pay for them, not necessarily for those who could benefit most.”

The report is part of the foundation’s campaign to accelerate progress toward hard-to-achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets.