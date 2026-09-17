The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?
Indonesia, China eye cooperation to boost 3 million homes program

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say
Children are no longer the priority, were they ever?
Indonesia, China eye cooperation to boost 3 million homes program

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Gates Foundation allocates $1b for equitable AI

The health sector will receive 40 percent of the funding to help with the development of supporting infrastructure, such as diagnostics and treatment tools, as well as new medicines and vaccines.

Elly Burhaini Faizal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, September 17, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A banner showing the logo of the Gates Foundation, a United States private foundation founded by Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 20, 2026. A banner showing the logo of the Gates Foundation, a United States private foundation founded by Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 20, 2026. (AFP/Ina Fassbender)

P

rivate philanthropic organization the Gates Foundation has announced a plan to allocate at least US$1 billion in the next two years to expand access to artificial intelligence in health care, education, agriculture and digital infrastructure.

The announcement was made on Monday, as the foundation launched its 10th annual Goalkeepers Report, which this year focuses on urgent actions needed to ensure AI helps narrow, instead of widening, the gap between the richest and the poorest.

The report, titled “Make This Matter: AI, Equity, and the Choice We Can’t Delay”, suggests that AI’s trajectory is not fixed. However, the window to determine who benefits and how soon is narrowing.

Foundation chair Bill Gates reasserted the group’s aim to address a basic market failure that creates gaps preventing people with the greatest needs from having power to shape where innovation and investment go.

“Much of our work has been about closing that gap,” Gates said in the report obtained by The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

“AI presents the same challenge, only at much greater speed. Left to the market alone, the most capable tools will be built first for the people and institutions most able to pay for them, not necessarily for those who could benefit most.”

The report is part of the foundation’s campaign to accelerate progress toward hard-to-achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets.

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say

Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say

Related Article

Indonesia's second digital leap must be about capability

The benefit of the doubt has expired

Asia's next leverage-driven market crash could be brewing

Cybersecurity governance: From bureaucracy to real-world threats

South-South bonding: India-Indonesia youth power to boost innovation 

Popular

Much ado about asset forfeiture

Much ado about asset forfeiture
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms
Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say

Purbaya ousted after clash with Prabowo's ex-army colleague, sources say

More in World

 View more
A banner showing the logo of the Gates Foundation, a United States private foundation founded by Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 20, 2026.
Americas

Gates Foundation allocates $1b for equitable AI
Geese stop at a water pool left on the partially dried-up river bed of the Rhine in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on August 20, 2026, following exceptionally hot weather.
Europe

River flows were among driest in decades in 2025, UN says
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and his Czech counterpart (not in picture) give a joint press conference on November 28, 2024, in Prague, Czech Republic.
Middle East and Africa

Israel, Morocco agree to mutually open embassies: Israeli foreign ministry

Highlight
The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train named 'Whoosh' is seen after the inauguration at Padalarang station in Padalarang, West Java on Oct. 2, 2023.
Regulations

Whoosh takeover in limbo after Purbaya ousted as finance minister
Newly appointed Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara (left) signs a document as his predecessor Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa observes on Sept. 15, 2026, during a handover ceremony at the Finance Ministry in Central Jakarta.
Editorial

Not the Ministry of Magic
President Prabowo Subianto (second left) and Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (second right) test the Jakarta light rapid transit (LRT)’s extension from North Jakarta to Manggarai, South Jakarta, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.
Jakarta

Prabowo opens new LRT link, backs Jakarta’s expansion push

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

DPD demands higher regional transfers in 2027 state budget
Entertainment

Artists exit Sheeran tour in solidarity with Macklemore pro-Palestinian comments
Americas

Gates Foundation allocates $1b for equitable AI
Companies

Malaysia talks to rival airlines as it monitors AirAsia's financial health
Archipelago

Rescuers plan to right ship capsized in Java Sea

Academia

Why Russia is deepening ties across the Global South
Europe

River flows were among driest in decades in 2025, UN says
Academia

We know how to bring degraded land back to life
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Gates Foundation allocates $1b for equitable AI

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.