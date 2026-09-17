Indonesia seeks fifth UNSC term, pledges Global South voice

Jakarta’s latest bid comes amid a particularly challenging period for the UN’s most powerful body, which has faced mounting criticism over its inability to respond promptly and decisively to major global crises.

I ndonesia will launch its campaign next week for a fifth term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), seeking to represent the priorities of developing countries at the UN’s most powerful body, the Foreign Ministry said.

Jakarta is seeking a seat for the 2029-2030 term, with its campaign centered on peacekeeping, preventive diplomacy, conflict prevention and civilian protection, the ministry said, as the council faces renewed scrutiny over its ability to respond to global conflicts.

“Indonesia aims to act as a bridge-builder, establishing common ground, maintaining dialogue within the Council and seeking practical solutions. We will also bring the voice and priorities of the Global South,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang told reporters on Thursday.

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“Indonesia [also] wants a Security Council that delivers results. It might sound overly ambitious, but why not? That is precisely what Indonesia aims to bring: an effective and responsive Security Council,” she continued.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries are due to convene in Manhattan, New York, the United States, from Tuesday for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, where they will discuss pressing geopolitical issues amid continuing global tensions and economic uncertainty.

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Beyond the formal debates and meetings, the week-long gathering will provide a major diplomatic arena for countries to advance their priorities, rally support for candidacies to UN bodies and hold hundreds of bilateral meetings with counterparts.