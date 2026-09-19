Prabowo accepts assistance from Malaysia to contain wildfires

President Prabowo Subianto (right) greets Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim upon the latter's arrival at the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta on March 27, 2026. Both leaders have a private meeting to discuss latest geopolitical developments, particularly the impact of the United States-Israeli war against Iran on the Southeast Asian countries. (Courtesy of Presidential Secretariat/Cahyo)

Malaysia has offered three helicopters, an aircraft and 52 personnel to help put out the wildfires, Prabowo said in a statement after meeting Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at his house on the outskirts of Jakarta.

P resident Prabowo Subianto said on Friday that he would receive assistance from Malaysia to help contain forest and land fires that have been raging for weeks.

Malaysia has offered three helicopters, an aircraft and 52 personnel to help put out the wildfires, Prabowo said in a statement after meeting Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at his house on the outskirts of Jakarta.

"Malaysia has offered assistance to help us address the forest fires in Kalimantan. I welcome this with gratitude and pleasure," Prabowo said.

The fleet and firefighter teams will arrive in Indonesia soon, said Prabowo, without giving further details.

Indonesia is battling its most intense wildfires in 11 years, and its Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni has warned that the wildfires could continue until November this year.

Transboundary haze has also created unhealthy air conditions in Indonesia's neighbours Malaysia and Singapore.

Zahid has said he would raise the issue during a working visit to Jakarta from September 17 to September 20.

In early September, around 350 members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces arrived in West Kalimantan province, with three helicopters on hand to assist with firefighting efforts.

Experts also blame climate change, decades of forest degradation and slash-and-burn land-clearing practices that have changed the naturally fire-resistant landscape.

The Indonesian government has said more than 202,000 hectares of land burned countrywide between January and July.

The Nusantara Atlas project put the figure at close to 300,000 hectares over the same period, and last week estimated that the total area affected, including August, was nearly 896,000 hectares.