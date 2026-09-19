The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Not the Ministry of Magic
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Ed Sheeran struggles against Gaza tide

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Not the Ministry of Magic
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Ed Sheeran struggles against Gaza tide

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Saudi civil defense sends all-clear after alerts issued for capital Riyadh

The alerts come hours after the Houthis' military spokesperson said the group had foiled unspecified "criminal attempts" in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, blaming Saudi Arabia and vowing a response.

Reuters
Riyadh
Sat, September 19, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
View of a damaged building after Saudi Arabia's civil defense said a Yemeni living in Saudi Arabia had been killed by debris from a drone intercepted over the western city of Taif in Saudi Arabia on Sept. 17, 2026. View of a damaged building after Saudi Arabia's civil defense said a Yemeni living in Saudi Arabia had been killed by debris from a drone intercepted over the western city of Taif in Saudi Arabia on Sept. 17, 2026. (-/Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters)

S

audi civil defense sent an all-clear on Saturday after issuing alerts for a second time for potential danger in Riyadh and the city of Al-Kharj east of the capital, amid an uptick in attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis on the Gulf country.

The alerts were the first for the capital since Houthis in neighboring Yemen intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia.

A Reuters journalist heard two booms in Riyadh’s Olaya area.

The alerts come hours after the Houthis' military spokesperson said the group had foiled unspecified "criminal attempts" in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, blaming Saudi Arabia and vowing a response.

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government's media office on the Houthis' statement.

The Houthis, who ⁠control ​the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, ​have been launching attacks towards Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes targeting Saudi vessels in the Red ​Sea.

The Iran-aligned group, which seized Yemen's entire Red Sea coast in a lightning advance this month, says the Saudi Air Force has conducted hundreds of airstrikes ​in recent days.

The UN Security Council in a statement on Friday "condemned in the strongest terms continued Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including attacks impacting civilian and energy infrastructure, which have resulted in the injury of civilians, including women and children."

In the statement, the Security Council also condemned "Houthi military escalation in Yemen".

Popular

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity

Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic

Related Article

As Iran war grinds on, Trump to face skeptical world leaders at UN

Saudi says Houthis target Mecca, warn of 'red line'

Houthis strike Saudi targets anew as talks over Strait of Hormuz stall

Oil markets survived the Iran war sprint. Now comes the marathon

Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping

Popular

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity

Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic

More in World

 View more
US President Donald Trump takes questions during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.
Americas

Trump says CNN, Politico, MS NOW banned from White House
View of a damaged building after Saudi Arabia's civil defense said a Yemeni living in Saudi Arabia had been killed by debris from a drone intercepted over the western city of Taif in Saudi Arabia on Sept. 17, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Saudi civil defense sends all-clear after alerts issued for capital Riyadh
An illustrative picture shows icons of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) app BardAI, or ChatBot, OpenAI's app ChatGPT and other AI apps, on July 12, 2023, on a smartphone screen in Oslo.
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN must navigate US-China AI rivalry: Panelists

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto speaks on Sept. 23 during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City.
Americas

Prabowo skips UNGA as RI seeks to bridge divides
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (center) inspects the Jakarta Light Rail Transit (LRT) service at an under-construction station in Rawamangun, East Jakarta on July 14, 2026.
Editorial

Good governance 101
Piles of coal are seen on barges in Samarinda, East Kalimantan on Aug. 16, 2022.
Companies

Bayan sells stake to Prabowo ally after quota cut

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Trump says CNN, Politico, MS NOW banned from White House
Middle East and Africa

Saudi civil defense sends all-clear after alerts issued for capital Riyadh
Archipelago

Danantara breaks ground on Rp 2.8 trillion waste-to-energy project in Bogor
Art & Culture

Abell Octovan’s solo debut explores personal reflection
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN must navigate US-China AI rivalry: Panelists
Food

Meet ‘kimpul’, Indonesia’s forgotten tuber gone viral
Archipelago

Another 150 Indonesians deported from Malaysia to Batam
Americas

US and Denmark reach deal on Greenland, Trump says
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.