The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
The benefit of the doubt has expired
Suahasil seen to prioritize fiscal discipline, continuity
Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

UN peacekeeping chief in Lebanon says smooth transition is critical before pull-out

Maya Gebeily (Reuters)
Mansouri, Lebanon
Sun, September 20, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers arrive at the site of an Israeli strike that severed the last remaining bridge linking southern Lebanon to the rest of the country in Qasmiyeh, Lebanon on April 16, 2026. United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers arrive at the site of an Israeli strike that severed the last remaining bridge linking southern Lebanon to the rest of the country in Qasmiyeh, Lebanon on April 16, 2026. (Reuters/Louisa Gouliamaki)

T

he head of United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon said on Saturday it was critical to ensure other UN agencies and Lebanese troops could assume the tasks carried out by the force before it begins withdrawing at the end of this year.

Major General Diodato Abagnara of Italy spoke to Reuters in southern Lebanon at a position operated by the UN peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL, which has been monitoring hostilities in southern Lebanon for nearly 50 years.

Since a new war erupted between Israel and Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah in March, the force has also provided security escorts for humanitarian aid convoys to residents in a small cluster of predominantly Christian southern Lebanese towns now encircled by Israeli troops. Residents in much of the rest of southern Lebanon have been forcibly displaced by Israeli strikes and evacuation orders.

The UN Security Council has ordered UNIFIL to begin withdrawing at the end of 2026, triggering concerns over whether aid deliveries can continue and how the force can transfer its positions to Lebanese troops.

“There are other United Nations entities here in the south, and so what is very important for us [is] to conduct a very smooth transition to different entities, or for the future of a new mission,” Abagnara told Reuters.

He said UNIFIL was already working with the UN’s country team to ensure humanitarian assistance in Israeli-occupied areas and information sharing with the Lebanese army about “sensitive areas [and] how they can manage this situation.”

Abagnara acknowledged that it could be “very difficult” to hand over some of UNIFIL's posts to Lebanese troops given that more than half lie within areas now controlled by Israeli troops.

Israel demolishes town near UN post

Diplomats worry UNIFIL’s departure will mean an end to the UN's "eyes and ears" in southern Lebanon.

Abagnara spoke to Reuters at a position overlooking Mansouri, a town where Israeli forces have been carrying out demolitions since ordering residents to leave in June, despite a ceasefire. Reuters reporters could see excavators in the town knocking down trees and multi-story homes.

Abagnara described demolitions as “another violation” of UN Security Council resolutions on Lebanon. Israel's military has said it is destroying Hezbollah infrastructure across southern Lebanon.

As a US-backed plan for Lebanon's army to disarm Hezbollah and take control of southern Lebanon has stalled, a diplomatic scramble is underway to address the vacuum that will be left by UNIFIL’s withdrawal.

Lebanon wants an extension. Other countries have discussed a new multinational mission, though it remains unclear what kind of mandate it would have.

Abagnara said an extension would be “a great honor” but that without a new Security Council decision, his force would need to stop operating at the end of the year.

“It's not a long time," he said. "The presence of United Nations in the South is very, very essential. And according to me, more now than ever.”

Popular

Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
The benefit of the doubt has expired

The benefit of the doubt has expired

Related Article

River flows were among driest in decades in 2025, UN says

Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome delayed to October: US official

No request yet on for Hezbollah disarmament, Foreign Ministry says

US military completes 'heavy wave' of retaliatory strikes on Iran

The dangerous labeling of LGBTQ as a threat to national defense

Popular

Not the Ministry of Magic

Not the Ministry of Magic
PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis

PISA gains belie Indonesia’s persistent education crisis
The benefit of the doubt has expired

The benefit of the doubt has expired

More in World

 View more
United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers arrive at the site of an Israeli strike that severed the last remaining bridge linking southern Lebanon to the rest of the country in Qasmiyeh, Lebanon on April 16, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

UN peacekeeping chief in Lebanon says smooth transition is critical before pull-out
CNN correspondent Betsy Klein reports from the sidewalk outside the White House after US President Donald Trump banned three major news outlets, CNN, MS NOW and Politico, from the White House in Washington, D.C., on September 19, 2026.
Americas

White House turns away CNN, MS NOW, Politico reporters after Trump's ban
Residents wait for the polling station to open in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 24, 2026 during the parliamentary election in Denmark.
Europe

Denmark hails 'binding' Greenland deal with Trump

Highlight
Students carry meal packages disbursed under the free nutritious meal program at SDN Jati Asih X state elementary school in Bekasi, West Java on Sept. 4, 2026.
Politics

Court decision tightens House oversight on free meals funding 
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (center) inspects the Jakarta Light Rail Transit (LRT) service at an under-construction station in Rawamangun, East Jakarta on July 14, 2026.
Editorial

Good governance 101
Piles of coal are seen on barges in Samarinda, East Kalimantan on Aug. 16, 2022.
Companies

Bayan sells stake to Prabowo ally after quota cut

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

UN peacekeeping chief in Lebanon says smooth transition is critical before pull-out
Economy

State revenue hits 65% in August, Suahasil vows budget credibility
Americas

White House turns away CNN, MS NOW, Politico reporters after Trump's ban
Europe

Denmark hails 'binding' Greenland deal with Trump
Middle East and Africa

Saudi-led coalition says Houthis fired ballistic missile at Riyadh
Archipelago

Rescuers extend search for dozens still missing in Java Sea ferry accident
Politics

Court decision tightens House oversight on free meals funding

Economy

ASEAN to roll out upgraded trade pact ahead of schedule
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.