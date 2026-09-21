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Xi to visit US this week for Trump talks

Xi will be there from Wednesday to Friday, a government statement said.

Agencies
Beijing
Mon, September 21, 2026

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United States President Donald Trump (left) talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping as they shake hands after their talks at the Gimhae Air Base, located next to the Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea on Oct. 30, 2025. Trump and Xi opened on Oct. 30 their first face-to-face meeting in six years, seeking a truce to end a trade war that has roiled the world economy. United States President Donald Trump (left) talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping as they shake hands after their talks at the Gimhae Air Base, located next to the Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea on Oct. 30, 2025. Trump and Xi opened on Oct. 30 their first face-to-face meeting in six years, seeking a truce to end a trade war that has roiled the world economy. (AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)

C

hina's leader Xi Jinping will visit the United States this week for talks with President Donald Trump, Beijing confirmed on Monday.

Xi will be there from Wednesday to Friday, a government statement said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the two leaders would "have an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning China-US relations and world peace and development".

Beijing would "work with the US to enrich the substance of the relationship of constructive strategic stability between China and the US, strengthen dialogue and cooperation, (and) properly manage differences", he added.

Washington had already made clear that the leaders of the world's two biggest economies were due to meet this week, in what is expected to be a bid to ease tensions over trade, technology and broader strategic issues.

Trump will personally welcome Xi at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday before their meetings the following day, a US official confirmed. The US leader was welcomed by China's vice president when he landed in Beijing for his state visit in May.

"I'll be discussing almost everything with him," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

The simmering trade war between the two countries is a key concern, and the threat of military confrontation over Taiwan looms large as well.

While both sides have maintained a tariff truce for nearly a year, they have yet to secure a lasting agreement.

Vice Premier He Lifeng, China's top negotiator for trade, is in the United States for meetings with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The two discussed creating a communication channel for AI concerns, as they met on Sunday.

Trump's Iran war casts a long shadow too, as China seeks to avoid US sanctions against countries dealing with Tehran, despite reports that Beijing supplied Iran with intelligence for a strike on US troops.

China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, led by technology and property shares, as investors hoped that the US and China would extend a trade truce, with Trump and Xi due to meet this week.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.6 percent at 3,933.37 points. China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.4 percent. 

The start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.9 percent and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.4 percent​. The CSI AI Index added 1.1 percent. 

Tech shares gained after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng concluded talks in New York on Sunday, with the US side proposing a new AI safety notification mechanism ahead of the Trump-Xi summit on September 24.

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