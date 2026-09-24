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Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
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Xi says China, US should be 'partners rather than rivals'

"Our two countries should be partners rather than rivals," Xi said in written remarks published by state news agency Xinhua, adding that "the Chinese and US peoples have enjoyed long-standing friendly exchanges, and our interests are deeply intertwined".

Agencies
Washington
Thu, September 24, 2026

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US President Donald Trump reacts after a B1 bomber flew past during the national anthems while he greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 23, 2026. US President Donald Trump reacts after a B1 bomber flew past during the national anthems while he greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 23, 2026. (AFP/Brendan Smialowski)

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hinese President Xi Jinping urged cooperation with the United States, Beijing's state media reported, hours after being greeted in Washington on Wednesday evening local time by President Donald Trump.

"Our two countries should be partners rather than rivals," Xi said in written remarks published by state news agency Xinhua, adding that "the Chinese and US peoples have enjoyed long-standing friendly exchanges, and our interests are deeply intertwined".

The comments came ahead of closely watched talks between Trump and Xi, who shook hands on a red carpet after the Chinese leader's arrival in the US capital.

Thorny discussion topics are expected to include trade, technological competition -- particularly in artificial intelligence -- and Beijing's diplomatic and economic support for Tehran.

Xi said that he was looking "forward to in-depth exchanges with President Trump on major issues concerning our bilateral relations and the global situation," Xinhua reported.

The countries should "work towards each other to foster a stable relationship characterised by cooperation as the mainstay, competition within bounds, manageable differences and peaceful prospects," Xi said.

And in a nod to Trump's signature political slogan, he said that "the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the goal of making America great again can fully go hand in hand".

He said the two sides should "chart a correct path for two major powers" to get along, Xinhua reported.

"I am confident we can achieve this," said Xi.

"I believe that with the joint efforts of both sides, this visit will yield fruitful results, enhance the well-being of our two peoples and bring new hope for world peace," he added.

China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses on Thursday as investors remained sceptical that a meeting between Trump and Xi in Washington would produce a broader breakthrough.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 1.3 percent by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost roughly 1 percent. 

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.5 percent.

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