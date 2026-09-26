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Millions in US Northeast brace for powerful storm

New York, Boston and Philadelphia were all in the firing line of the nor'easter, as authorities warned of potential flooding, downed trees and damaged power lines.

Agencies
New York
Sat, September 26, 2026

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This handout satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and their Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) shows a storm system over the Atlantic Ocean along the East Coast of the United States and Canada on September 25, 2026. The National Weather Service is warning of a nor'easter storm this weekend for the US East Coast, with potential for high winds, coastal flooding and heavy rain. This handout satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and their Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) shows a storm system over the Atlantic Ocean along the East Coast of the United States and Canada on September 25, 2026. The National Weather Service is warning of a nor'easter storm this weekend for the US East Coast, with potential for high winds, coastal flooding and heavy rain. (AFP/Handout/NOAA/GOES)

M

ore than 40 million people in the northeastern United States braced Friday for heavy rain and strong winds as an unusually powerful storm for the season was forecast to crash into the region.

New York, Boston and Philadelphia were all in the firing line of the "Nor'easter" – so labeled for its northeasterly winds – as authorities warned of potential flooding, downed trees and damaged power lines, AFP reported.

British pop singer Ed Sheeran's weekend concerts near Boston were canceled due to the looming storm, which could whip up gusts of over 100 kilometers per hour along the east coast.

Several outdoor festivals, including Global Citizen Festival in New York and Oceans Calling in Maryland, were also axed over safety concerns.

The Federal Aviation Administration advised airplane passengers to check its website for travel updates, telling AFP there is "always a chance for restrictions depending on the weather”.

Three major airlines – JetBlue, United and American – issued travel alerts allowing passengers to change their flights without incurring fees.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani told New York residents to "look out for your neighbors" after updated forecasts showed the storm shifting closer to the city than first predicted.

"If you're traveling this weekend, give yourself extra time. Check your train, ferry, or flight before you leave, and avoid low-lying coastal roads around high tide," Mamdani said on X.

The United Nations, where world leaders gathered this week for the General Assembly, urged media outlets covering the event to clear broadcasting equipment from outside the New York headquarters due to strong winds.

"The UN has always endured, and surmounted, stormy weather both outside and inside the building," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said when asked about the impending storm, Reuters reported.

People watch surfers take advantage of large waves along Rockaway Beach as a Nor'easter heads into the New York area on September 25, 2026, in New York City. Much of the Northeast is preparing for the storm, which is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds over the weekend.
People watch surfers take advantage of large waves along Rockaway Beach as a Nor'easter heads into the New York area on September 25, 2026, in New York City. Much of the Northeast is preparing for the storm, which is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds over the weekend. (AFP/Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, up to 13 centimeters of rain was forecast in areas of Massachusetts including Boston – the equivalent of more than a month's worth of rainfall, as reported by AFP.

"Strong Nor'easter off the mid-Atlantic and northeast will bring coastal flooding, rip currents, strong wind gusts, and heavy rain to the region this weekend," the National Weather Service said on its website.

Some coastal areas of North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey have already seen flooding this week.

Nor'easters can occur throughout the year but are more frequent between fall and early spring. They are almost always accompanied by heavy rain or snowfall, as well as strong wind gusts.

Earlier this year, a Nor'easter that pummeled the northeast disrupted hundreds of flights and left thousands of homes and businesses without power.

That storm came weeks after the region recovered from another devastating winter weather system that was linked to more than 100 deaths.

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