The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis
Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis
Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Govt under pressure as 3 million home drive hits cracks
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Trump reportedly refuses Iran-offered Hormuz plan

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met for talks on Tuesday with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, and previously set out conditions for ending the war and reopening the vital shipping channel.

AFP
United Nations, United States
Sat, September 26, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Men bathe in the Gulf waters as vessels in the background transit the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran's southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Sept. 7, 2026. Men bathe in the Gulf waters as vessels in the background transit the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran's southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Sept. 7, 2026. (AFP/Atta Kenare)

I

ran offered a plan to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Tehran said Friday, but within hours reports indicated that United States President Donald Trump rejected the proposal.

The waterway key to the world's oil supply is central to the conflict between the US and Iran, which is at a stalemate after nearly seven months.

But new mediation efforts at the UN's gathering of world leaders in New York this week offered some optimism of progress toward a deal.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met for talks on Tuesday with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, and previously set out conditions for ending the war and reopening the vital shipping channel.

"Iran has conveyed to the United States, through Qatar, a concrete seven-day plan. If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, and normal maritime passage restored within seven days," Araghchi said at the UN.

"The choice now rests with the United States. Iran does not accept coercion, threats, or intimidation, and Iran will not surrender its sovereign rights under pressure.

However, with hours of his comments, The Wall Street Journal reported Trump had rejected the proposal, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

The report noted that the 80-year-old president was skeptical Tehran would meet his demands and added he sees a renewed bombing campaign as likely.

Trump also posted an image to his Truth Social platform of a map showing the Strait of Hormuz circled and labelled "Trump Strait."

Earlier media reports suggested the new plan calls for a cessation of all hostilities in the Middle East for seven days, including in Lebanon.

It also reportedly calls for the release of frozen Iranian assets estimated to be worth at least $12 billion, as well as the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil and an end to the US naval blockade of Iran.

On the seventh day of the truce, Iran would reopen Hormuz.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview with broadcaster CBS that the ceasefire "process will begin from the very day they accept it."

"We had previously reached an agreement based on the MOU that was signed in Pakistan [...] if the United States agrees to proceed in that way, everything will return to the way it was before," he added.

Hossein Mohebi, a spokesman for the Revolutionary Guards, told AFP in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that ending hostilities in Yemen was also among Tehran's demands.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June that aimed to end the war, reopen the strait and launch talks on Iran's nuclear program.

But the deal broke down shortly afterward when Iran fired on commercial ships in Hormuz that it accused of deviating from its approved route through the waterway.

Iran requires ships to obtain authorization before passage, citing security and sovereignty reasons.

Ships that refuse to comply are regularly targeted, while the US sporadically bombs Iranian coastal areas in retaliation.

Popular

Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis

Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis
Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Related Article

Iran, US trade threats after Houthi attacks escalate regional conflict

AirAsia's Fernandes says carrier can withstand jet fuel cost spike

Saudis and Houthis exchange strikes, Yemenis flee by boat as Middle East war spreads

Trump says he would be OK with China building cars in US

Iran says it plans new Gulf 'exclusion zone', threatens US with new missiles

Popular

Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis

Batam residents protest data centers amid water crisis
Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer

Popular discontent is justified. Authoritarianism is not the answer
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

More in World

 View more
People walk along a flooded Petchaburi road in Bangkok, Thailand on Sept. 26, 2026. Bangkok authorities declared a flood disaster across the Thai capital after almost 48 hours of heavy rain left canals full, roads submerged and residents wading through deep water.
Asia & Pacific

Canals full, roads submerged as Bangkok declares flood disaster
An updated solidarity sign adding CNN, MSNOW and 'POLITICO' hangs outside the Associated Press booth at the White House grounds after United States President Donald Trump banned three major news outlets, CNN, MS NOW and Politico, from the White House, in Washington, D.C., the US, on Sept. 21, 2026.
Americas

TV networks resume covering White House as press access fight continues
Men bathe in the Gulf waters as vessels in the background transit the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran's southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Sept. 7, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Trump reportedly refuses Iran-offered Hormuz plan

Highlight
Delegates walk out as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, on Sept. 24, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia reasserts Palestine focus at United Nations
The newly acquired aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi (left), now KRI Sriwijaya, is accompanied by KRI Brawijaya (center) and KRI Prabu Siliwangi as they sail past Bangka waters on Sept. 17, 2026.
Editorial

Welcoming KRI Sriwijaya
Informal livelihood: A roadside vendor prepares food products on May 12, 2024, for selling at his stall next to a railway in Jakarta.
Economy

Millions of informal sector workers ill-prepared for retirement

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Canals full, roads submerged as Bangkok declares flood disaster
Americas

TV networks resume covering White House as press access fight continues
Society

Indonesians still have low awareness against pneumonia: Survey
Middle East and Africa

Trump reportedly refuses Iran-offered Hormuz plan
Americas

Millions in US Northeast brace for powerful storm
Archipelago

Riau Police foil effort to smuggle mangrove charcoal to Malaysia
Tech

TikTok reaches first state settlement over teen safety claims, agrees to user limits
Sports

Manchester City found guilty of Premier League charges, set to appeal: Reports
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.