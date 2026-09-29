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CNN, MS NOW, Politico ask judge to extend block on White House ban

Reuters
New York
Tue, September 29, 2026

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A reporter from Real America's Voice News, after the White House has blocked CNN from traveling with President Donald Trump on Air Force One for a trip on Saturday to Tennessee, and other media members stand next to Air Force One with a US military transport helicopter seen in the background at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, September 26, 2026. A reporter from Real America's Voice News, after the White House has blocked CNN from traveling with President Donald Trump on Air Force One for a trip on Saturday to Tennessee, and other media members stand next to Air Force One with a US military transport helicopter seen in the background at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, September 26, 2026. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

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NN, MS NOW and Politico asked a federal judge on Monday to issue a court order preserving their White House access while they fight US President Donald Trump’s move to ban them over coverage he dislikes.

The news outlets asked a judge overseeing their case in Washington, DC, federal court to grant a preliminary injunction blocking Trump’s bans until there is a final ruling in the case.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly previously issued a 14-day temporary restraining order blocking the bans, finding they likely violated the news outlets’ rights to fair legal treatment.

Despite the order, CNN on Friday said it was barred from traveling with Trump on Air Force One for a weekend trip to Tennessee.

The plaintiffs' filing referenced the episode to argue that the “White House has persisted in unpredictably and inconsistently” implementing the ban.

The judge’s order preserving the outlets' White House access expires on Oct. 8.

The outlets had said in their Sept. 21 lawsuit that Trump’s bans were unlawful viewpoint discrimination under the First Amendment of the Constitution, which guarantees free speech and free press rights.

The Justice Department said Trump lawfully banned the outlets after determining their coverage threatened national security by revealing classified information.

Trump said in a Sept. 18 social media post that he was banning the outlets, accusing them of “reporting FAKE NEWS” and saying they "shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES.”

Trump has frequently clashed with the media in his second term and has personally sued outlets including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and BBC for alleged defamation.

The Trump administration has until Friday to respond to the outlets' Monday filing, CNN said in a statement.

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