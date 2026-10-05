The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus
New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
New police chief orders major shake-up
Philippines arrests 244 foreign workers in online scam crackdown

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus
New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil
New police chief orders major shake-up
Philippines arrests 244 foreign workers in online scam crackdown

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Australia probes flydubai co-pilot's links to the country, police say

The Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team – which comprises federal police, Victorian state police and the ASIO intelligence agency – was "investigating the man's links to Australia," the Australian Federal Police spokesperson said.

Praveen Menon and Alexander Cornwell (Reuters)
Sydney, Australia/Tel Aviv
Mon, October 5, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft prepares for landing at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod on September 30, 2026. A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft prepares for landing at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod on September 30, 2026. (AFP/ Jack Guez)

A

multi-agency Australian counterterrorism unit is investigating links to Australia of the co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, who stabbed his captain and then attempted to hijack the plane, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

The Victorian Joint Counter Terrorism Team – which comprises federal police, Victorian state police and the ASIO intelligence agency – was "investigating the man's links to Australia," the Australian Federal Police spokesperson said.

Two sources briefed on the investigation said the co-pilot studied at a university in Melbourne, the capital of the Australian state of Victoria, without identifying which one. A third source said he studied at RMIT University in Melbourne around a decade ago.

In a brief statement on Monday, RMIT confirmed that the co-pilot had been enrolled at the university but he did not successfully complete an engineering qualification. RMIT did not name the co-pilot or say when he studied there.

The co-pilot of the flydubai flight FZ1073, which was bound for Israel from Dubai on Wednesday, attacked the pilot with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general said on Saturday, calling the incident a "terrorist attack".

Flight FZ1073 would have felt like a "vertical roller coaster", when it plunged 16,000 feet in about 30 seconds before being levelled out and landing safely, according to an aviation instructor who recreated the descent in a flight simulator for Reuters.

Two sources have said the co-pilot is an Omani national named Hamam Al-Hammami. Israeli officials have not named the co-pilot but said that he is from Oman. UAE authorities and flydubai have not publicly disclosed the co-pilot's identity.

Reuters could not independently reach Al-Hammami, who is in UAE custody, for comment. The UAE has not announced any formal charges against him and it is not known if he has appointed legal counsel. Oman has not commented on the incident.

Disaster on board flight FZ1073 was averted after passengers and crew subdued the co-pilot, who had attacked the captain in what Israeli officials said was an attempt to crash the plane ​carrying more than 170 passengers and crew. The UAE public prosecutor has said the co-pilot had attempted to take control of the plane.

Most of the passengers on board ​were Israeli nationals.

A reserve flydubai pilot travelling ​on the flight took control of ⁠the aircraft and landed it at Tabuk airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where the co-pilot was detained by Saudi authorities and later transferred to the UAE on Thursday.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that Al-Hamami had allegedly visited what it described as radical mosques and extremist websites while in Australia, citing two people familiar with the investigation. Australian intelligence services held a file on the individual, according to the Financial Times.

Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report. The government of Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the co-pilot had undergone radical ​Islamist indoctrination and was clearly suicidal, although he has not said when or where that indoctrination allegedly occurred.

On Sunday he instructed the National Security Council to appoint an examiner to "conduct a thorough review of all security aspects regarding foreign civil aviation to Israel".

Israel does not have official diplomatic relations with Oman, and Netanyahu has also said pilots from such countries were not permitted to operate flights to Israel. It is not clear how the co-pilot came to be assigned to the flight to Tel Aviv.

Popular

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus
New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts

New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

Related Article

US withdraws all bomber aircraft from UK airbase

Australia says OpenAI agent hacked into government website

Australian PM seeks big tech backing for internet safety, AI rules

Twenty-five years after 9/11, Americans reflect on attack that changed a nation

Indonesia's ‘balanced’ response signals quiet pushback on US far-left terrorism push

Popular

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus
New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts

New islands appear after Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

The agrarian reform law and investment prospects of palm oil

More in World

 View more
US Air Force bombers sit on the tarmac at RAF Fairford base in Fairford, south-west England on September 28, 2026, a day after British counter-terrorism police were probing “a major“ incident near the base. Armed officers detained a group of five men in the early hours after a call to emergency services about three “suspicious vehicles which appeared to be travelling towards the air base“, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Europe

US withdraws all bomber aircraft from UK airbase
A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft prepares for landing at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod on September 30, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Australia probes flydubai co-pilot's links to the country, police say
A foreign visitor takes a photo on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, of the Asia-Africa Conference gong at the Merdeka Building in Bandung, West Java. Inaugurated in 1980, the Asia-Africa Conference Museum receives 400-500 visitors per day and is expected to see an increase during the 71st anniversary of the Asia- Africa Conference from April 18 to 24.
Asia & Pacific

Former ICJ president says world needs another Bandung moment for peace

Highlight
Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara speaks at the APBN Kita press conference in Jakarta on Friday, Sept. 19, 2026.
Economy

Danantara dividends not factored into state budget, Suahasil says
President Prabowo Subianto (left) inspects troops from a vehicle during the Operational Troops and Military Honours ceremony as he inaugurates commanders of Special Forces Command (Kopassus), Marine Corps, and Air Force Quick Reaction Command (Kopasgat) at Suparlan Airfield, in Bandung, West Java, August 10, 2025.
Editorial

Bringing the military back in
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (second left) congratulate and shake hands with new cabinet members during a cabinet reshuffle at the State Palace in Jakarta on October 1, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo’s reshuffle bring ties with Jokowi back into focus

The Latest

 View more
Society

Women turn forest foods into new livelihoods
Europe

US withdraws all bomber aircraft from UK airbase
Asia & Pacific

Australia probes flydubai co-pilot's links to the country, police say
Economy

Danantara dividends not factored into state budget, Suahasil says
Regulations

New stimulus package to boost economy in Q4, and beyond
Art & Culture

The iconic wheels Jakarta left behind
Asia & Pacific

Former ICJ president says world needs another Bandung moment for peace
Archipelago

Mercenary recruitment becomes new threat for Riau Islands migrant workers
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.