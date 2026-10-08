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Singapore Grand Prix entertainment may be curbed if haze worsens

Singapore has been shrouded in smoke for weeks, with the air quality currently in the "unhealthy" range across the country, just a day ahead of the race weekend and during a busy week of conference with regional, ​business, cryptocurrency and sports leaders descending on Singapore.

Reuters
Singapore
Thu, October 8, 2026

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The Singapore Flyer and commercial buildings are shrouded in haze at the Marina Bay area in Singapore, September 15, 2026. The Singapore Flyer and commercial buildings are shrouded in haze at the Marina Bay area in Singapore, September 15, 2026. (Reuters/Ore Huiying)

T

here might be "some restrictions" on outdoor activity such as entertainment during this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, but not on the race, if the haze currently blanketing the city-state worsens, the motor sports governing body said on Thursday.

Singapore has been shrouded in smoke for weeks, with the air quality currently in the "unhealthy" range across the country, just a day ahead of the race weekend and during a busy week of conference with regional, ​business, cryptocurrency and sports leaders descending on Singapore.

Despite the pall from Indonesia's most intense fires in over a decade, the haze and poor air quality are not expected to threaten track activity or the staging of the F1 night race, said a spokesperson from the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

"Air quality levels are being monitored by the relevant local authorities, and appropriate contingency measures are in place," said the spokesperson.

The FIA did not give a threshold for when plans affecting entertainment and other outdoor activity would be activated.

The spokesperson said they were following recommendations from local authorities and working closely with them to safeguard the health of F1 teams. 

Singapore's National Environment Agency and tourism board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Wednesday evening, the environment agency's haze update said: "Under the prevailing southeasterly to southerly winds, smoke haze from these areas may continue to drift towards Singapore."

In 2019, when haze was similarly in the "unhealthy" range during the Singapore Grand Prix, organisers had first aid help on standby and made N95 masks available to those who needed it.

 

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