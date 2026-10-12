Indonesians urged to avoid nonessential travel in Saudi after deadly strikes

Supporters of the Houthi authorities brandish their weapons on Friday during a protest against Saudi intervention in Yemen, in Sanaa. The Houthis, who are fighting the Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government, seized the coastline alongside crucial trade route during a lightning offensive last month, extending their control over all of Yemen's Red Sea coast. Yemeni government forces have been attempting for several days to retake coastal territory captured by the pro-Iranian fighters. (AFP/Mohammed Huwais)

T he Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh has urged Indonesians in Saudi Arabia to avoid nonessential travel and stay away from King Khalid International Airport after a series of deadly missile strikes hit the area over the weekend.

In a statement on Monday, the embassy said it was closely monitoring the security situation in Saudi and called on Indonesian citizens in the kingdom to “remain vigilant, avoid areas prone to threats and limit nonessential travel.”

The advisory followed a projectile attack on the Riyadh airport on Sunday that killed one Pakistani national and wounded 11 other people, according to the Saudi civil aviation authority.

The attack came a day after a separate strike on the airport killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, Saudi authorities said. The fatalities included four Saudis, two Bangladeshis and one national each from the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt.

As of 7 p.m. local time on Sunday, the embassy said no Indonesians had been identified among the victims. The foreign ministry’s citizen protection director Heni Hamidah did not immediately respond to The Jakarta Post’s request for an update.

Read also: Houthi attack on Saudi airport kills 12, over 300 wounded

The embassy issued an initial warning on Instagram on Saturday, urging Indonesians to steer clear of the area around King Khalid International Airport following the deadly strike.