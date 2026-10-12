The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Houthi attack on Saudi airport kills 12, over 300 wounded
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Bezzecchi wins Indonesian MotoGP
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Houthi attack on Saudi airport kills 12, over 300 wounded
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Bezzecchi wins Indonesian MotoGP
Beyond bribery: Rethinking how Indonesia understands corruption
Public health measures urged amid El Niño's extreme heat

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo, El-Sisi reaffirm Gaza stance, call for de-escalation in Middle East

President Prabowo Subianto and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict and called for de-escalation in the Middle East as regional hostilities intensified.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, October 12, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi walk on Sunday during a welcoming ceremony at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi walk on Sunday during a welcoming ceremony at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

B

ilateral talks between President Prabowo Subianto and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday reaffirmed support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict and called for de-escalation in the Middle East as regional hostilities intensified.

In their joint press conference following the talks at the Merdeka Palace, the two leaders renewed their support for a Palestinian state, with Prabowo describing a two-state solution “as the only path to peace”.

“We [Indonesia and Egypt] remain fully committed to supporting the Palestinian people's struggle for self-determination and to live in peace,” Prabowo said.

Siapa Anda? Mengapa Anda?

From The Weekender

Siapa Anda? Mengapa Anda?

Read on The Weekender

Prabowo also condemned illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, while El-Sisi rejected “all forms of displacement of the Palestinian people” and called for guarantees to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza.

On the Middle East at large, Prabowo warned that further escalation in the region would endanger civilians and global stability.

His statement came as violence from the United States and Israeli attacks on Iran spread to Saudi Arabia on Saturday. A missile attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport killed 12 people and injured more than 300, with a Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government blaming pro-Iranian Houthi fighters in Yemen. UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, has warned that the country has returned to “full-scale war”.

El-Sisi later thanked Indonesia for joining the United Nations-led Board of Peace in January, which is overseeing Gaza’s reconstruction.

Popular

Houthi attack on Saudi airport kills 12, over 300 wounded

Houthi attack on Saudi airport kills 12, over 300 wounded
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Bezzecchi wins Indonesian MotoGP

Bezzecchi wins Indonesian MotoGP

Related Article

Bezzecchi wins Indonesian MotoGP

Investing in Indonesia’s future: Why five strategic sectors matter

Marc Marquez vows to 'attack' Martin's lead at Indonesian MotoGP

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Judge rules Trump can deport president of Wisconsin's largest mosque

Popular

Houthi attack on Saudi airport kills 12, over 300 wounded

Houthi attack on Saudi airport kills 12, over 300 wounded
Flawed candidacy, untouchable office

Flawed candidacy, untouchable office
Bezzecchi wins Indonesian MotoGP

Bezzecchi wins Indonesian MotoGP

More in World

 View more
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi walk on Sunday during a welcoming ceremony at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo, El-Sisi reaffirm Gaza stance, call for de-escalation in Middle East
This combination of pictures created on October 4, 2026, shows Brazil's President and re-election candidate for the Workers' Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (right) speaks to the media after casting his vote during the presidential election at a polling station in Sao Bernardo do Campo, state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 4, 2026; and Brazil's right-wing senator and presidential candidate for the Liberal Party (PL) Flavio Bolsonaro gives thumbs up in front of Rio de Janeiro gubernatorial candidate Douglas Ruas (C, back), as he leaves a polling station after voting during the presidential election in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 4, 2026.
Americas

Lula accuses Meta of election interference
Police personnel detain supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) during a protest demanding the resignation of India’s Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter roll irregularities linked to the “special intensive revision“ (SIR), in Ahmedabad on October 10, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

India detains thousands, locks down Delhi to foil election chief protest

Highlight
A child and mother wearing face masks ride a motorcycle through thick haze from forest and land fires in the region in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, on October 10, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Kalimantan and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region.
Archipelago

Pressure intensifies on Indonesia as regional haze worsens
Labor and politics: President Prabowo Subianto (at podium) gestures on Friday, May 1, 2026, while delivering a speech in front of thousands of workers during Labor Day celebrations at the National Monument (Monas) park in Jakarta.
Editorial

A much-needed balance
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi walk during a welcoming ceremony at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo, El-Sisi reaffirm Gaza stance, call for de-escalation in Middle East

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Fires and cross-border haze: What can still be done
Markets

Dollar stays near 18-month high as Mideast conflict, inflation data in focus
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo, El-Sisi reaffirm Gaza stance, call for de-escalation in Middle East
Society

People with mental illness need greater say in care
Politics

Frequent turnover of govt spokespersons reflects uncertainty over direction
Academia

Impeachment and democratic consolidation
Opinion

Analysis: Bahlil takes on new role, questions remain over its purpose
Archipelago

Student assaulted at Prabowo’s People’s School in C. Java
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo, El-Sisi reaffirm Gaza stance, call for de-escalation in Middle East

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.