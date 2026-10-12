Prabowo, El-Sisi reaffirm Gaza stance, call for de-escalation in Middle East

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi walk on Sunday during a welcoming ceremony at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

President Prabowo Subianto and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict and called for de-escalation in the Middle East as regional hostilities intensified.

B ilateral talks between President Prabowo Subianto and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday reaffirmed support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict and called for de-escalation in the Middle East as regional hostilities intensified.

In their joint press conference following the talks at the Merdeka Palace, the two leaders renewed their support for a Palestinian state, with Prabowo describing a two-state solution “as the only path to peace”.

“We [Indonesia and Egypt] remain fully committed to supporting the Palestinian people's struggle for self-determination and to live in peace,” Prabowo said.

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Prabowo also condemned illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, while El-Sisi rejected “all forms of displacement of the Palestinian people” and called for guarantees to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza.

On the Middle East at large, Prabowo warned that further escalation in the region would endanger civilians and global stability.

His statement came as violence from the United States and Israeli attacks on Iran spread to Saudi Arabia on Saturday. A missile attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport killed 12 people and injured more than 300, with a Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government blaming pro-Iranian Houthi fighters in Yemen. UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, has warned that the country has returned to “full-scale war”.

El-Sisi later thanked Indonesia for joining the United Nations-led Board of Peace in January, which is overseeing Gaza’s reconstruction.