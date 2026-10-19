Prabowo talks multilateralism with UN chief Guterres in Hambalang

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (left) speaks with Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir on Oct. 17 upon his arrival at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten. (AFP/Handout/Presidential Palace)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is in Indonesia this week for a two-day visit, during which he met President Prabowo Subianto to discuss bilateral cooperation and will pay tribute to Indonesian peacekeepers killed while serving under the UN flag.

U nited Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is in Indonesia for a two-day visit, during which he met President Prabowo Subianto to discuss cooperation on UN reforms and will pay tribute to Indonesian peacekeepers killed while serving under the UN flag.

Guterres arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on the outskirts of Jakarta late on Saturday, where he was welcomed by Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir and Indonesia's permanent representative to the UN Umar Hadi.

On Sunday, Guterres met Prabowo at one of the President's private residences in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java, also on the outskirts of Jakarta. The two discussed the reform of the multilateral system and progress in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, according to a readout from the Office of the UN Secretary General published on Sunday.

The meeting sought to underscore "the importance of international cooperation in promoting peace, stability and multilateral solutions to global problems," according to a separate statement from the Presidential Secretariat on Sunday night.

Prabowo and Guterres previously met on the sidelines of a high-level international conference concerning Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution at UN headquarters in New York, United States, on Sept. 22 last year.

For his last day of the trip on Monday, the secretary-general is scheduled to deliver an address at the Foreign Ministry on Monday afternoon on the future of multilateralism amid rising geopolitical tensions.

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