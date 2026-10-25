The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
How worried should we be about the global economy?
France to deploy 70,000 police for fresh weekend protests
The world's oldest cave paintings in Indonesia under threat of wildfires

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people
How worried should we be about the global economy?
France to deploy 70,000 police for fresh weekend protests
The world's oldest cave paintings in Indonesia under threat of wildfires

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

More Lula, or back to the Bolsonaros? Brazil votes in cliffhanger

It is the final electoral battle for Lula, who turns 81 next week and is hoping to pull off a dramatic turnaround after a shock second-place finish in the first round to the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

AFP
Brasilia, Brazil
Sun, October 25, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
This combination of pictures created on October 4, 2026, shows Brazil's President and re-election candidate for the Workers' Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (right) speaks to the media after casting his vote during the presidential election at a polling station in Sao Bernardo do Campo, state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 4, 2026; and Brazil's right-wing senator and presidential candidate for the Liberal Party (PL) Flavio Bolsonaro gives thumbs up in front of Rio de Janeiro gubernatorial candidate Douglas Ruas (C, back), as he leaves a polling station after voting during the presidential election in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 4, 2026. This combination of pictures created on October 4, 2026, shows Brazil's President and re-election candidate for the Workers' Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (right) speaks to the media after casting his vote during the presidential election at a polling station in Sao Bernardo do Campo, state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 4, 2026; and Brazil's right-wing senator and presidential candidate for the Liberal Party (PL) Flavio Bolsonaro gives thumbs up in front of Rio de Janeiro gubernatorial candidate Douglas Ruas (C, back), as he leaves a polling station after voting during the presidential election in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 4, 2026. (AFP/AFP)

B

razilians head to the polls on Sunday facing a stark choice: another four years under veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, or a return to the right under Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

It is the final electoral battle for Lula, who turns 81 next week and is hoping to pull off a dramatic turnaround after a shock second-place finish in the first round to the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Final polls showed the two candidates neck-and-neck.

Sunday's runoff will determine whether Brazil remains one of Latin America's few leftist nations or joins a regional swing to the right championed by US President Donald Trump, who has not openly endorsed the son of his ally.

Lula, who is seeking a fourth term in office overall, has pitched himself as a bulwark against US interference and democratic backsliding and promised to expand social protections.

Flavio Bolsonaro, 45, has vowed to crack down on crime and slash government spending, while handing Brazil to "the Lord Jesus Christ," with a message of change that won over Brazilians looking for something new.

"Enough is enough. We've had 16 years of this administration, and it's clear it didn't work. It's time for a change," said Joao Paulo, 37, at a rally in Belo Horizonte, referring roughly to the total period Lula's Workers' Party (PT) has governed Brazil.

Flavio Bolsonaro has pitched himself as more moderate than his firebrand father, who is serving a 27-year sentence under house arrest for an attempted coup bid after his 2022 election loss.

He has vowed that if elected, his first act will be to free Jair Bolsonaro, a deeply divisive figure in Brazil whose legacy loomed large over the campaign of his eldest son.

After the first-round defeat, the left swung into action with massive rallies declaring "Never Again Bolsonaro," where protesters recalled the former president's chaotic handling of the Covid pandemic, devastation of the Amazon rainforest, and cuts to public programs.

Deforestation of the world's largest rainforest has hit its lowest level in four decades under Lula.

Yet, as the El Nino weather phenomenon fueled fires that have choked Amazonian cities with smoke in recent weeks, climate change barely featured in the campaign.

Fed up with crime 

Lula, revered for social welfare programs that lifted millions out of poverty, made a dramatic comeback to office in 2022 elections after a massive corruption scandal that saw him jailed for over 18 months.

The charges, thrown out on procedural grounds, have continued to haunt him.

In his third term he has overseen a drop in inflation and unemployment, and lifted millions out of hunger, but voters complain about a high cost of living and are fed up with crime.

Lula's famed social policies became a point of tension, as he expanded welfare programs during the campaign, while critics want the government to rein in spending.

"Even if people call it handouts, for us they were an enormous help. Because anyone who has ever gone hungry knows not to take these programs for granted," said Walter dos Santos, 56, who lives in northeastern Brazil, a bastion of support for the president, who hails from the same region.

The day after 

After his first-round blow, Lula revamped his social media strategy, turning to video selfies and even buying his first cellphone.

A fierce social media battle drew in Meta, parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, which Lula's campaign accused of favoring his opponent with "algorithmic manipulation."

Meta has denied this, but acknowledged that some of Lula's campaign ads had been mistakenly deactivated due to technical errors.

Whoever wins, Brazil is facing a bruising aftermath to the election.

"If the left wins, it faces four years with a hostile Congress and threats of impeachment," said political analyst Thomas Traumann, referring to sweeping legislative gains by the right.

"If the far right wins, it will be a government of retribution, directed at the Supreme Court," hated by the right after its conviction of Jair Bolsonaro over the attempted coup.

Flavio Bolsonaro has said he will seek the impeachment of Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who led the case against his father.

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
How worried should we be about the global economy?

How worried should we be about the global economy?

Related Article

Obama blasts Trump's 'chaos and cruelty'

Indonesia badly needs inclusive institutions, not rhetoric

Brazil prosecutors sue Shell for $108m over deadly 2024 floods

The extractive trap has a green exit

US wants to globalize fight against far-left terrorism

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Power for the people

Power for the people
How worried should we be about the global economy?

How worried should we be about the global economy?

More in World

 View more
In this file photo taken on March 19, 2019 US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a joint press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC.
Americas

Inside the Trump-administration campaign to return Bolsonaro clan to power
This combination of pictures created on October 4, 2026, shows Brazil's President and re-election candidate for the Workers' Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (right) speaks to the media after casting his vote during the presidential election at a polling station in Sao Bernardo do Campo, state of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 4, 2026; and Brazil's right-wing senator and presidential candidate for the Liberal Party (PL) Flavio Bolsonaro gives thumbs up in front of Rio de Janeiro gubernatorial candidate Douglas Ruas (C, back), as he leaves a polling station after voting during the presidential election in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 4, 2026.
Americas

More Lula, or back to the Bolsonaros? Brazil votes in cliffhanger
This Handout aerial photo made available by the Bavarian Police on October 24, 2026 shows the burnt mountain guesthouse Kehlsteinhaus, known as the Eagle's Nest, formerly Adolf Hitler's mountain retreat, after a large fire had broken out at the site located at an altitude of 1,834 metres (6,000 feet) in the mountains over Berchtesgaden, in the southern German state of Bavaria.
Europe

Suspect detained after fire wrecks Hitler's mountain retreat

Highlight
Environmentally friendly – Two workers of state-owned gas company Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN) check pipelines of gas channeled to power generator PT Indonesia Power at a gas meter station in Tambak Lorok, Semarang, Central Java. The company needs 116 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of natural gas per day.
Economy

Indonesia cuts gas exports to Singapore
Greenpeace Indonesia activists unfurled two giant banners from the top of the Welcome Statue at the Hotel Indonesia Traffic Circle, Central Jakarta, on Oct. 20, 2026.
Editorial

The lost art of listening
Demonstrators gather amidst heavy haze during a protest demanding action over forest and land fires outside the Central Kalimantan Governor's office in Palangka Raya on October 23, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Singapore widens haze probe to local firms linked to Indonesian fires

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns
Americas

Inside the Trump-administration campaign to return Bolsonaro clan to power
Americas

More Lula, or back to the Bolsonaros? Brazil votes in cliffhanger
Economy

MSCI warning triggered ‘manageable’ outflow from bond market, BI reveals
Companies

Trump announces Audi will build $4 billion US factory in Georgia
Europe

Suspect detained after fire wrecks Hitler's mountain retreat
Americas

Obama blasts Trump's 'chaos and cruelty'

Asia & Pacific

The world's oldest cave paintings in Sulawesi under threat of wildfires
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.