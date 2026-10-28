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Trump says he approves of Flavio Bolsonaro coming to US

Bolsonaro left Brazil for the United States, with a senior US State Department official saying it would grant entry visas to him and his family, Reuters reported on Tuesday. 

Reuters
Washington
Wed, October 28, 2026

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Brazil's right-wing senator and presidential candidate for the Liberal Party (PL) Flavio Bolsonaro reacts after knowing the first results in the presidential runoff election, in Brasilia, on October 25, 2026. Brazil's President and re-election candidate for the Workers' Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pulled off a dramatic comeback on October 25, 2026, as he clinched election victory against right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who trounced him in the first round. Brazil's right-wing senator and presidential candidate for the Liberal Party (PL) Flavio Bolsonaro reacts after knowing the first results in the presidential runoff election, in Brasilia, on October 25, 2026. Brazil's President and re-election candidate for the Workers' Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pulled off a dramatic comeback on October 25, 2026, as he clinched election victory against right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who trounced him in the first round. (AFP/Pablo Porciuncula)

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resident Donald Trump said on Wednesday he approved of Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro coming to the United States after losing Sunday's presidential election. 

Bolsonaro left Brazil for the United States, with a senior US State Department official saying it would grant entry visas to him and his family, Reuters reported on Tuesday. 

"Well, I would approve," Trump told reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews on his return from a campaign trip to Texas, adding that he had heard Bolsonaro was in Argentina. 

Bolsonaro, who has yet to concede to leftist incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left Brazil after refusing to comply with a Supreme Court order to surrender his passports.

"I think they're fine people," Trump said. "The election was very strange, and I thought it was terrible. It's gotten bad reviews. You look at what happened to their market."

He added, "I think it's so terrible to see it. I didn't take sides, you know. I know them both. I know Lula. I know Flavio a little bit. I know the father very well."

Trump was referring to former President Jair Bolsonaro, whom he has previously alleged to have been a victim of judicial persecution in Brazil.

"The father was treated really badly. I thought, but I wasn't involved," Trump added. "That's Brazil. It's a different country."

 

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