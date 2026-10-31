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Gen Z protests reach Germany as over 160,000 expected at Halloween rallies

The German protests, organised by campaign group Gen Z regelt (Gen Z takes charge), are planned in 34 cities including Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich, focusing on the opposition against compulsory military service and wants greater investment in education as many young Germans struggle with rising costs.

Miranda Murray (Reuters)
Berlin
Sat, October 31, 2026

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A worker secures a Versace store with wooden boards ahead of expected protests by the youth movement “Gen Z regelt“ in Frankfurt, Germany, on Oct. 30, 2026. A worker secures a Versace store with wooden boards ahead of expected protests by the youth movement “Gen Z regelt“ in Frankfurt, Germany, on Oct. 30, 2026. (Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)

M

ore than 160,000 people across Germany are expected to join demonstrations on Saturday, organizers say, as a youth-led movement inspired by protests elsewhere in Europe takes to the streets to demand better education and lower living costs.

The protests follow a wave of Gen Z-led demonstrations across Europe this year. In Serbia, student-led activism helped unseat the country's long-time leader at the ballot box, while protests in France have descended into rioting and looting.

The German protests, organised by campaign group Gen Z regelt (Gen Z takes charge), are planned in 34 cities including Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. The group says it opposes compulsory military service and wants greater investment in education as many young Germans struggle with rising costs.

German authorities say they expect Saturday's demonstrations, which coincide with Halloween festivities, to be largely peaceful but have warned of attempts by extremist groups to exploit the movement.

Parts of Germany's far-left extremist scene and some groups linked to foreign extremist movements have joined efforts to mobilize support, according to the federal interior ministry.

"We all have those images from France in our minds: looting, burning houses, burning police vehicles, and attacks on police officers," said Roman Poseck, interior minister for the state of Hesse, whose capital is Germany's financial hub, Frankfurt.

"France must not be held up as a model in this regard."

In Berlin, some businesses along the luxury Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard boarded up windows and planned early closures ahead of the demonstrations amid concerns about possible unrest.

For organizers, however, the focus is on what they see as the growing pressure on younger generations in Europe's largest economy.

"The government has offered no response to our concerns other than to continue making cuts and piling further burdens upon us," said Steve, an 18-year-old due to speak at a rally in Munich, addressing Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"We will continue to exercise our fundamental right to assemble until you stop ignoring us."

The protests come as Germany struggles to revive economic growth while facing growing pressure on pensions and public services as baby boomers retire and the working-age population shrinks.

But questions have been raised about who is driving the campaign and whether it is genuinely youth-led, given the broad mix of political and civil society groups involved.

Germany's national school student umbrella organisation, BSK, has distanced itself from the initiative and plans to hold a separate day of protest on Nov. 20.

"We are distancing ourselves from 'Gen Z regelt,' but not from the students themselves, who have legitimate concerns," said BSK secretary-general Amy Kirchhoff on Thursday.

Sean Baker, a student at the Technical University of Berlin, said he would join the protests on Saturday to call attention to the poor state of buildings on campus.

"When you go inside and enter the rooms, it looks like an abandoned building," he told Reuters. "Yet this is where we're expected to study on a regular basis."

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