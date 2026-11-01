German rioters loot shops as 'Gen Z' demos turn ugly

Protesters light smoke flares after a demonstration organized by “GenZ regelt!“ (Gen Z has got this!) in Berlin on October 31, 2026. The German demonstrations have been inspired by similar movements across Europe, including in France and Italy, which have seen young protesters voice anger at political elites whom they accuse of ignoring their concerns. (AFP/Ralf Hirschberger)

Tensions peaked in the evening as some groups of young people refused to disperse, with violence breaking out in major cities including Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg.

M asked rioters looted shops in the German city of Frankfurt on Saturday as massive demonstrations turned violent across the country, with police also firing water cannons at youths hurling Molotov cocktails.

Several police officers were injured in the violence after tens of thousands joined youth-led protests across the country organized by the group "GenZ regelt!" (Gen Z has got this!).

The demonstrations, inspired by similar movements in France and Italy calling for political elites to heed the concerns of the younger generation, were largely peaceful during the day.

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But tensions peaked in the evening as some groups of young people refused to disperse, with violence breaking out in major cities including Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg.

It was especially bad in the financial hub of Frankfurt, where police faced protesters hurling stones, fireworks and petrol bombs, and responded with water cannon and pepper spray.

"Violent riots" were taking place, police said in a statement. "Windows have been smashed at several shops. Molotov cocktails are also being thrown at emergency personnel."

A gun store was among the shops looted, with its windows smashed. Police said they arrested a suspect and seized two weapons.

A trainer shop and a perfume store were also targeted, the Bild daily reported.

A large section of Frankfurt's main shopping street was closed off as authorities sought to quell the unrest, with police vans and riot police stopping anyone from entering, according to an AFP journalist.

A police helicopter hovered overhead as sporadic blasts were heard on the street.

At least one police officer was injured there and was receiving medical treatment.

Roman Poseck, interior minister of Hesse state, said that "around 100 clearly identified left-wing extremists" had infiltrated the protest in Frankfurt.

"It is shameful how this event here in Frankfurt has ended."

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Police also used water cannon in the cities of Hamburg and Cologne after they said demonstrators targeted emergency service workers with fireworks, stones and bottles.

In Berlin, a protest not organized by the "GenZ regelt!" movement took place in the evening, with police reporting they were pelted with eggs and bottles.

A police officer in Bonn suffered minor injuries during a confrontation with a group.

Police were reported to have arrested large numbers of rioters.

The youth-led protests earlier in the day took place in a mostly peaceful and festive atmosphere.

Some people were dressed in outfits ranging from dinosaurs to Batman as the demonstrations coincided with Halloween.

They waved signs that read "Time for resistance", and "Merz must go", in reference to conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"I think it's really important to show solidarity with all the other protests currently happening across Europe, including in France," Milla, a 20-year-old student who only gave her first name, told AFP in Berlin.

"I've been waiting for a long time for something to finally really happen, and for people to tackle this with a bit more force. I believe that today here is the first step."

The movement's complaints range from the high cost of living to poorly maintained schools and government spending cuts.

More broadly it objects to what it sees as politicians making decisions with apparently little regard for the younger generation.

They are also unhappy with sharply increased military spending and a new voluntary service model aimed at boosting troop numbers, fearing it is a step towards bringing back conscription.

"GenZ regelt!" said some 120,000 people took part in the demonstrations, below around 180,000 they had been expecting.

Protests also took place in France Saturday for a third straight weekend, with clashes erupting in Paris and elsewhere.

Nationwide demonstrations there on October 17 degenerated into some of the country's worst rioting in years.

Berlin has been in contact with officials in France and Italy amid fears that radicals from overseas could seek to join the German protests.

The "GenZ regelt!" movement explicitly rejected violence.

"Extremist groups, anti-constitutional symbols, racism and hate speech have no place with us -- no matter from which side," it said.