The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Americans vote in midterms set to upend Trump presidency

Republicans losing the House would give Democrats the power to stall Trump's legislative agenda and launch sweeping investigations of his administration. A Senate defeat would also threaten his ability to appoint Supreme Court justices and senior officials.

Frankie Taggart (AFP)
Washington
Tue, November 3, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Supporters of Democrat senatorial candidate James Talarico cheer during a midterm campaign event in Austin, Texas on November 2, 2026. Talarico faces Trump-backed state Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose controversies have helped turn a longtime Republican stronghold into a closely watched contest. Paxton retains a loyal conservative following and enormous outside financial support. Supporters of Democrat senatorial candidate James Talarico cheer during a midterm campaign event in Austin, Texas on November 2, 2026. Talarico faces Trump-backed state Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose controversies have helped turn a longtime Republican stronghold into a closely watched contest. Paxton retains a loyal conservative following and enormous outside financial support. (AFP/Ronaldo Schemidt)

A

mericans deliver their verdict on Donald Trump's tumultuous second presidency Tuesday in midterm elections that threaten to shatter his grip on Washington, with Democrats poised to seize the House and challenge for control of the Senate.

Republicans losing the House would give Democrats the power to stall Trump's legislative agenda and launch sweeping investigations of his administration. A Senate defeat would also threaten his ability to appoint Supreme Court justices and senior officials.

The election amounts to a nationwide judgment on Trump, with the mood turning sharply against Republicans amid anger over soaring living costs and the war against Iran.

All 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are at stake, along with governorships in 36 states. Democrats need only three House gains and a net four seats in the Senate to wrest both chambers from Republican hands.

Trump returned to office last year promising to bring down prices, but inflation, tariffs and fuel costs inflated by the Middle East conflict have squeezed Americans.

The 80-year-old's approval rating has hovered near the low 30s.

In the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, retired teacher Jane Callum, 77, was among Democrats canvassing for Senator Jon Ossoff who framed the race as a watershed moment for the country's future.

"I really feel an obligation to do everything that I possibly can to change the direction that our country is going in now, and put it more on the path to democracy and away from autocracy," she told AFP.

Republicans insist that Trump's tax cuts and immigration crackdown will benefit Americans and they are portraying Democratic candidates as left-wing radicals.

But in his final public campaign appearance Monday, Trump barely touched on the economy and spent most of the time in a rambling talk about his problem-plagued renovation of Washington's Reflecting Pool.

"This is the last day before the midterm elections, the most important midterm I believe in our lifetime," he said, 26 minutes into the speech, before quickly returning to talking about renovations.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer branded it a "pathetic closing message."

Some Republican supporters remain confident.

"We're going to win. As a matter of fact, we've probably already won," Texas military veteran Yvonne Clouser told AFP.

But while Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority, the battlefield is extending into conservative states like Kansas, Texas, Iowa, Ohio and Alaska.

Democrats must also defend competitive seats, including in Michigan, where a bitter internal dispute saw congresswoman Haley Stevens endorse Republican Mike Rogers rather than the Democratic nominee, Abdul El-Sayed.

Decision Desk HQ's final forecast forecasted 241 House seats for Democrats against 194 for Republicans, and a narrower 52-48 Democratic Senate majority.

Polls can underestimate one party's support, and Republicans hope their voters turn out in force on Election Day.

More than 57 million Americans had already voted early before Tuesday, indicating the high energy.

The campaign has attracted more than $11 billion in political advertising, while billionaire Trump ally Elon Musk has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Republican political efforts.

As soon as polls close, concerns will mount over whether results will be accepted by the Republicans.

Trump, who tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat, has repeatedly alleged widespread voter fraud and accused Democrats -- with no evidence -- of cheating.

The Justice Department, run by a close Trump ally, has already sued to potentially block certification of Alaska's Senate race if Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan narrowly loses, although a court ruled against the effort on the eve of the election.

And the Supreme Court rejected on Monday an emergency bid to force California to set aside the mail-in ballots of more than 20,000 people on the grounds they may not be American citizens.

Trump, who will watch the midterms results at the White House on Tuesday night, signaled that if he does lose control of Congress he could simply defy Democrats.

"I veto everything," he told a podcast Monday, although he said he might strike deals with Democrats eventually.

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Related Article

Americans vote in midterms set to upend Trump presidency

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

On the campaign trail, JB Pritzker courts farmers like he's running for president

Poll shows rising trust in global institutions, less comfort with US as global leader

Trump's Kim gambit deepens doubts over US reliability at a key moment for Asia

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

More in World

 View more
Supporters of Democrat senatorial candidate James Talarico cheer during a midterm campaign event in Austin, Texas on November 2, 2026. Talarico faces Trump-backed state Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose controversies have helped turn a longtime Republican stronghold into a closely watched contest. Paxton retains a loyal conservative following and enormous outside financial support.
Americas

Americans vote in midterms set to upend Trump presidency
A general view of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) hall at the UN headquarters, as the 81st UNGA takes place in New York City, the United States, on Sept. 22, 2026.
Americas

Indonesia monitors closely UN chief race as controversy mounts
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin answers journalists' questions via live zoom during the ministry's press conference in Jakarta on April 21, 2025.
Asia & Pacific

Countries must pay more towards WHO: Indonesian candidate

Highlight
Indonesian soldiers, tasked with fighting forest and land fires, celebrate as it rains in Banjar Baru, South Kalimantan, on October 28, 2026, following months of forest and land fires.
Society

Papua blazes defy rainfall relief
President Prabowo Subianto stands at a voting booth for the 2024 regional elections at a polling station in Bojong Koneng village, Bogor regency, West Java, on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesia is holding simultaneous elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies across the country to elect new regional heads.
Editorial

Election (law) matters
A boy walks on the dry rice field in Takalar regency, South Sulawesi on Oct. 13, 2026. The local authorities recorded 75,000 hectares of rice fields across the province were affected by droughts caused by El Niño-induced prolonged dry season.
Economy

El Niño keeps food prices hot despite easing inflation

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Australia starts repatriation of 13 detained Indonesian fishermen
Academia

Attacking Iran amid Turkish, Saudi opposition is a strategic mistake
Americas

Americans vote in midterms set to upend Trump presidency
Academia

Protecting Asia-Pacific farms past borders
Markets

Asian stocks retreat ahead of US midterms, oil steadies
Archipelago

North Sumatra teacher arrested over alleged sexual abuse of eight students
Archipelago

473 Indonesians deported from Malaysia in October
Archipelago

Village head in Riau nabbed in forest sale for oil palm plantation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.