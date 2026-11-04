The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home
Student protests gain momentum amid little response from govt
Two years in, Prabowo exhausts Indonesia's state capacity

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed claims victory in Michigan Senate battle

"Michigan, we did it!" El-Sayed said in a speech at his election headquarters in Detroit. "I am so proud and honored to stand here as your senator-elect from the great state of Michigan."

Agencies
Washington
Wed, November 4, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Former US President Barack Obama (center), Democrat Michigan senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed (left) and Michigan Secretary of State and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson (right) raise joined hands as they campaign together with other Michigan Democratics at a rally in Detroit, Michigan on October 24, 2026. Former US President Barack Obama (center), Democrat Michigan senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed (left) and Michigan Secretary of State and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson (right) raise joined hands as they campaign together with other Michigan Democratics at a rally in Detroit, Michigan on October 24, 2026. (AFP/Bill Pugliano)

D

emocrat Abdul El-Sayed said early Wednesday that he had won a US Senate seat in Michigan over former Republican lawmaker Mike Rogers, which would make him the first Muslim elected to the upper chamber of Congress.

"Michigan, we did it!" El-Sayed said in a speech at his election headquarters in Detroit. "I am so proud and honored to stand here as your senator-elect from the great state of Michigan."

El-Sayed won despite a last-minute hiccup in his campaign when congresswoman Haley Stevens, who lost the primary to El-Sayed, came out in support of Rogers at the 11th hour.

The loss came as President Donald Trump's popularity was lower heading into Tuesday’s vote than in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, according to Reuters/Ipsos polls. That helped fuel concerns among Republicans that the president had become a drag on the party he remade around himself.

“This is a Trump Quake,” said Doug Heye, a veteran Republican strategist, pointing to voter frustration over high prices caused by tariffs and the war in Iran. "Trump spent the year telling voters what was important to him, not to them."

Trump struck a defiant tone as election returns arrived.

"I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!" Trump wrote in a Tuesday night social media post. 

One White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump “did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves.”

A senior White House official, also speaking anonymously, told Reuters the administration had polling data as far back as six weeks ago showing Republicans would lose both the House of Representatives and Senate, and Trump embarked on a month-long nationwide campaign to try to salvage Republicans' prospects.

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Related Article

Indonesia signed Badr to escape a veto. Pakistan knows where vetoes go

AUKUS on track for Australia subs in early 2030s, Marles says

Trump promises Americans $5,000 if Republicans win Congress

Performing hunger: Notes from behind the café curtain

US Senate edges towards vote on Trump's spending bill

Popular

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down

Supreme Court ruling renews calls for Gibran to step down
Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed

Ukraine claims another Indonesian recruited to Russian military killed
Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

Nine dead in small plane crash near Trump's Florida home

More in World

 View more
Former US President Barack Obama (center), Democrat Michigan senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed (left) and Michigan Secretary of State and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson (right) raise joined hands as they campaign together with other Michigan Democratics at a rally in Detroit, Michigan on October 24, 2026.
Americas

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed claims victory in Michigan Senate battle
Supporters cheer after the announcement that Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, former mayor of Atlanta, is projected to win the Georgia gubernatorial race during a US midterm election night party in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 3, 2026.
Americas

Democrats capture House and Senate in sweeping setback for Trump
Jim Watson/ AFP In this file photo, US President Donald Trump (right) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands as they arrive to speak to journalists during a joint press conference at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 29, 2025. Trump hosted Netanyahu in Florida on December 29 for crucial talks on moving to the next stage of the fragile Gaza truce plan.
Americas

As Americans vote, Trump says US will stop $4 billion in aid to Israel

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a briefing to high-ranking Indonesian Military (TNI) and National Police officers on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Three police generals named in plot to bug Prabowo
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) official Gabriel Purwaka Sigit (left), Bima Setiawan (right) who is the younger brother of BNPB chief Suharyanto, and private-sector figure Syifa Nrika Ghifarian (second left) walk in detainee vests after questioning at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2026). The KPK has detained five suspects in an alleged corruption case at BNPB, uncovered through a sting operation.
Editorial

Graft reform at a crossroads
A resident points to damage by a cold lava flow from Mount Semeru along the Glidik River, which destroyed seven houses and collapsed a 150-meter section of road, in Purorejo village, Lumajang regency, East Java, on Nov. 2, 2026.
Archipelago

Fire-ravaged regions face rising flood threat

The Latest

 View more
Politics

President Prabowo sacks chief of staff Listyo for alleged wiretapping

Americas

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed claims victory in Michigan Senate battle
Economy

Finance Ministry forecasts GDP growth at 5.4 percent
Academia

Letter to the editor: Senior Myanmar diplomat responds
Companies

Japanese tech firm NTT Data scales up Jakarta data center capacity
Politics

Ex-police chief Listyo may have committed 'treason' by wiretapping president: Govt
Americas

Democrats capture House and Senate in sweeping setback for Trump
Academia

What COP31’s climate bridge can learn from Indonesia
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.