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Trump takes action to make sure the Oval Office stays oval

Steve Holland (Reuters)
Washington
Fri, November 6, 2026

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US President Donald Trump holds a signed proclamation on the 'Establishment of the Oval Office National Monument', in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 5, 2026. US President Donald Trump holds a signed proclamation on the 'Establishment of the Oval Office National Monument', in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 5, 2026. (Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)

E

ven as he puts his golden imprint on the White House, President Donald Trump moved on Thursday to protect two of its most historic spaces, the Oval Office and Cabinet Room, from major modifications by future presidents.

Trump signed a proclamation that he said would be the first step toward declaring the West Wing spaces as a national monument to mark their place in American history.

It was unclear what exactly led Trump to seek protection of the structures from Congress now. There has been no move to tear down or dramatically alter the spaces.

The proclamation notes that the White House is already recognized as a national historic landmark but "nonetheless, the Oval Office merits specific recognition and protective management as a discrete historic structure of national significance." Trump said his proclamation would need congressional approval.

"So if they want to say 'let's not have Oval anymore, let's make it square,' what happens is they have to go back to Congress, and hopefully the Congress [...] will be smart enough not to let that happen," Trump said.

The action came two days after midterm elections that cost Republicans control of Congress. Democrats will assume the majority in January, curtailing Trump's legislative influence in the final years of his presidency.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has transformed the Oval Office with gold accents, paved over the Rose Garden, torn down the East Wing to make way for a ballroom, resurfaced the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and more.

The changes have faced opposition and in some cases court challenges, but nothing thus far has dissuaded the president.

Environmental groups criticized Trump after he signed orders in July slashing the size of two national monuments in southern Utah by more than 90% to allow for grazing, motorized recreation, logging and other resource development in the region.

Trump's signing ceremony on Thursday marked the third time this week he had promoted his pet projects. On Monday, in what was billed as his closing argument to voters ahead of the Tuesday elections, he unveiled his refurbished Reflecting Pool. On Wednesday, the day after Republicans' election rout, he gave reporters a tour of the ballroom construction.

Trump cited the history of the Oval Office and Cabinet Room as the reason for needing to protect them. Both locations are the sites of major international and domestic meetings and both have been in the same locations since the 1930s.

In a nod to the looming change in control of Congress, a red hat that said VETO sat on Trump's desk during the signing of the proclamation.

As reporters were led to the Cabinet room for a quick tour, Trump was asked if the next president would be allowed to take down all his gold decorations.

“They can do anything they want," Trump said, "as long as they do it carefully”.

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