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Trump says FBI probing Nvidia CEO Huang

Trump said he "was amazed" by allegations about Huang, among the president's closest allies in Silicon Valley. Trump said he had spoken to the CEO, who told him that he had no idea that the woman was a spy.

Reuters
Washington
Tue, November 10, 2026

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang present NVIDIA Blackwell platform at an event ahead of the COMPUTEX forum in Taipei, Taiwan on June 2, 2024. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang present NVIDIA Blackwell platform at an event ahead of the COMPUTEX forum in Taipei, Taiwan on June 2, 2024. (Reuters/Ann Wang)

U

S President Donald Trump said on Monday the FBI was looking into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy for Beijing.

Trump said he "was amazed" by allegations about Huang, among the president's closest allies in Silicon Valley. Trump said he had spoken to the CEO, who told him that he had no idea that the woman was a spy.

"I know the FBI is looking into it," Trump said. "I think that he'll be in good shape," he added.

Nvidia shares closed down more than 4 percent on Monday after the company's board launched an internal investigation iinto whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

The probe, announced on Sunday, has put a spotlight on 63-year-old Huang's future given Nvidia's status as the world's most valuable chipmaker and the CEO's role as the most prolific salesman of the AI boom. Huang told Nvidia's employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife, without disclosing details of the relationship. 

The leather-jacketed Huang enjoys rock-star status worldwide, particularly in Asia, where he often mingles freely with fans, taking selfies and signing autographs for his devoted followers. 

He is Nvidia's fifth-largest shareholder with a roughly 3.6 percent stake, according to LSEG data, and keeps a tight grip on the company through an unusually flat structure in which dozens of executives report directly to him. 

But unlike Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms or Elon Musk's SpaceX, Nvidia has no dual-class shares that would give co-founder Huang majority voting control.

The New York Times reported that Trump was briefed on Huang's relationship with the woman and that she was giving information to the Chinese government, and that the president chose not to act on the information.

"The so-called Chinese spy narrative is purely a groundless accusation, slander, and a smear," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

Huang's relationship with Trump has coincided with several favorable policy developments for the company, and the president has lavished Huang with praise, awarding him the nation's highest honor for scientific achievement in October. 

The same day Trump gave Huang the award, the president disclosed buying up to $1.6 million and selling up to $1 million of Nvidia shares during the summer.

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