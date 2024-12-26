Inspiring news: Workshop showcases innovations to empower the elderly

A recent hybrid workshop titled "Empowering Silver Generations: Smart Innovations for a Better Quality of Life" brought together leading experts to explore innovative solutions for enhancing the lives of older adults. The event featured insightful presentations on health, technology and collaborative strategies aimed at improving the well-being of the "silver generation."

Prof. Suhono Harso Supangkat, Director of the Smart City and Community Innovation Center (SCCIC), highlighted the growing global aging population, emphasizing the need for a "silver society" that supports the unique needs of older adults. He presented the Grace Model, a holistic approach that promotes healthy, active and meaningful aging through personalized recommendations via the MyGrace application. Furthermore, the workshop showcased advancements in health technology, including artificial intelligence-powered medical image analysis for early disease detection and digital health platforms for remote healthcare services.

Director General of Primary and Community Health Services at the Indonesian Ministry of Health Dr. Maria Endang Sumiwi emphasized the importance of a healthy lifestyle and the government's commitment to the United Nations Decade of Healthy Aging (2021-2030). This initiative focuses on creating age-friendly environments, integrated health services and accessible long-term care. The Indonesian government's 2021-2024 national strategy prioritizes social protection, improved health and an elderly-friendly environment to ensure a dignified and fulfilling lives for older adults.

Prof. Theng Yin Leng from Nanyang Technological University Singapore showcased the potential of "exergaming" – a fusion of exercise and gaming – to combat social isolation and improve physical and mental health among the elderly. Programs like the Virtual Exercise Therapist System (VETS) and Virtual Integrated Therapy for Active Living (VITAL) encourage interactive and engaging physical activity, while collaborative initiatives like A2GameF3 promote cross-generational fitness through digital games.

The workshop also highlighted the role of engineering in enhancing the quality of life for older adults. Prof. Armein Z.R. Langi from the School of Electrical Engineering and Informatics (STEI) at the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) emphasized the importance of multidisciplinary approaches, citing the products, services, values and technologies (PSKVE) system as an example of how engineering can support meaningful living. Additionally, the inspiring story of a teacher, Mrs. Thompson, served as a reminder of the importance of empathy and compassion in supporting individuals of all ages.

The workshop concluded with a Q&A session, fostering discussions on the implementation of health coaching programs in Indonesia and Japan. The event underscored the critical role of international collaboration, technology-based solutions and a multi-sectoral approach in empowering older adults to live healthy, independent and fulfilling lives.