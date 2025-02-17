TheJakartaPost

Asmat Indonesia Volunteer Foundation hosts charity high tea for Asmat community programs

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, February 17, 2025

I

n support of the communities of Asmat regency, South Papua, the Asmat Indonesia Volunteer Foundation hosted a fundraising charity high tea event titled “Love for Asmat – Meniti Hari Menata Mimpi”.

Held on Feb. 14 at The Residence OnFive, Grand Hyatt Hotel, the event coincided with Valentine's Day to invite attendees to share their love with the oft-overlooked communities in Asmat, one of the most remote areas in Indonesia.

The Asmat Indonesia Volunteer Foundation, previously known as Agats Volunteer Community (Ragats), supports the Asmat people in becoming a more independent and prosperous community. The commitment is realized through ongoing programs in various fields, including education, health and nutrition, character development, social and community empowerment and procurement of facilities and infrastructure.

The event featured a photo exhibition along with a sharing session from people closely linked to the Asmat community, including Bishop of the Agats Diocese Mgr. Aloysius Murwito, OFM., who took the role in 2002.

In addition, attendees also enjoyed performances of Asmat songs by local youths Alja and Desy Boban. Alja received a scholarship from Ragats to continue his studies at SMA Cor Jesu in Malang, East Java, while Desy is a student at the Bogor Agricultural Institute (IPB) who hails from the village of Atsj in Asmat.

Under Desy’s guidance, Papuan students from Sekolah Anak Indonesia also performed an energetic Asmat dance for guests.

The Love for Asmat – Meniti Hari Menata Mimpi event also held an auction of art objects such as traditional wood carvings and batik cloths patterned after the carvings, all crafted by Asmat residents. All proceeds from the auction will be used to improve the quality of education, health, and nutrition of the Asmat community.

With a long journey to realize a prosperous and independent Asmat community, the Asmat Indonesia Volunteer Foundation aims to beseech Indonesians to come together and create a more equitable life for Asmat.

