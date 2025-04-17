TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Experience the magic of Balinese culture at Maya Ubud Resort & Spa

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, April 17, 2025

Experience the magic of Balinese culture at Maya Ubud Resort & Spa

ultural heritage-rich Bali, popularly known as the island of the gods, continues to lure international tourists, with Maya Ubud Resort & Spa hosting nightly traditional Balinese performances at its Mayasari Restaurant.

These performances, set against the breathtaking backdrop of The Amphitheatre, offer a magical display of the island’s most iconic dances, bringing Bali’s diverse traditions to life through captivating choreography, colorful costumes and the enchanting sounds of gamelan music.

Guests can immerse themselves in the enthralling performances while enjoying a tantalizing dining experience at Mayasari Restaurant. Overlooking the lush forest valley of Ubud, Mayasari restaurant provides a tranquil and immersive setting, enhancing the enchanting atmosphere of the evening. At Mayasari restaurant, guests can find an authentic Indonesian menu in which flavors are carefully curated to complement the island’s culinary heritage.

Guests are also treated to the sight of The Amphitheater, a stunningly spacious venue at the heart of these cultural performances. It serves as the center stage that seamlessly blends into the lush tropical rainforest, creating a dreamlike setting that amplifies the magic of each performance.

The stone-paved terrace transforms into an intimate yet grand stage where each dance unfolds against the serene backdrop of nature, making it the perfect place to witness the island’s most artistic showcases.   

Meanwhile, the lineup of cultural performances promises a fresh and immersive experience each night. The Kecak Dance mesmerizes the audience with its hypnotic chanting, narrating the legendry battle of Ramayana. The Barong Dance depicts the mythical battle between Barong, the protector and Rangda, the embodiment of darkness in a gripping tale of good against evil.

The Frog Dance enchants with its playful, fairytale-inspired movements, evoking the story of a frog and a princess. The Fire Dance offers the breathtaking spectacle of acrobatic flames as performers masterfully wield fire in a display of daring artistry.

The Ramayana Dance brings to life the epic love story of Rama and Sinta, embodying themes of devotion and destiny. The Joged Dance invites lively participation, as this interactive Balinese social dance embraces joy and togetherness. 

Finally, the Legong Dance showcases the pinnacle of Balinese elegance, with its intricate movements and refined expressions, originally performed in Balinese royal palaces.

The nightly cultural performances at Maya Ubud Resort & Spa are more than just entertainment; they are an invitation to step into the essence of Bali.

Here, every day is a magical celebration, where the beauty of Bali’s heritage, culture and artistry come together to create unforgettable memories.

