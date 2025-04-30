Santika Indonesia Hotels & Resort helps Indonesia achieve SDG targets

W ith the aim of accelerating the realization of Indonesia’s total Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets, Santika Hotels & Resorts is committed to forming a sustainable culture through their “Spirit of Sustainability” program.

This program was implemented simultaneously in more than 50 cities in Indonesia on April 25, 2025, in commemoration of Earth Day, with the main event being the activation of the Solar Power Plant at The ANVAYA Beach Resort in Bali.

The activation of the solar panels was attended by Wayan Koster, the governor of Bali, along with Bali manpower and energy ministry office head Ida Bagus Setiawan, PT Grahawita President Director Santika Johanes Widjaja, PT Agra Surya Energy President Director Harvey Tjokro and Professor I Wayan Suprapta Winaya - Head of the New and Renewable Energy Research Group at Udayana University.

Furthermore, the program is run in tandem with the “Santika Sahabat Bumi” program, a movement to collect up to 4.4 tonnes of waste throughout the Santika Indonesia Hotels & Resorts network. Efforts have been made to achieve this figure by distributing 40 kilograms of waste to all hotels, starting from Amaris Hotel, Kampi Hotel, Hotel Santika, Hotel Santika Premiere, The ANVAYA, The Kayana and The Samaya, and carried out every month until the end of 2025.

Other initiatives include the use of 100 percent plastic-free amenities, the incorporation of greener designs within architectural plans, regenerative tourism and waste recycling plans. The group is also focused on developing hotels in outer cities to help provide more jobs and reduce poverty, and is working to foster a culture of sustainability across its workforce.