Universitas Terbuka unveils transformation journey at UT Media Day 2025

U niversitas Terbuka (UT) recently invited journalists, editors-in-chief and media representatives to celebrate its annual UT Media Day 2025, putting collaboration at the helm of its leadership within the campus. The event also doubles as a platform for media to get better acquainted with the school’s new faces of leadership.

With the theme "New Leadership, New Direction: Collaboration between Media and Universitas Terbuka for Impactful Higher Education Progress in Indonesia," UT emphasized that an inclusive future for higher education requires strong, transparent and mutually reinforcing partnerships.

The event was done in a hybrid manner, connecting participants via Zoom from Aceh to Papua to create a large discussion space that brought together all stakeholders without boundaries. On this occasion, UT introduced the strategic direction brought by its new leadership, with a focus on innovation, digital transformation and strengthening academic quality, emphasized through various policies and programs to be launched during the 2025 to 2030 period.

The new policies were initiated to meet the changing climate in higher education, which now demands flexibility and rapid adaptation, encouraging UT to strengthen its role as a university that opens its doors to anyone who wants to continue learning.

One of the most anticipated sessions at UT Media Day 2025 was the UT Leadership Talkshow, which brought together journalists and university leaders. The discussion was designed to communicate the direction of the institution's current transformation more comprehensively, from strengthening a culture of learning and innovation, accelerating communication and collaboration strategies, to efforts to enhance the reputation, integrity and academic authority of UT in the eyes of the public and the media.

Hosted interactively, this session featured UT Rector Ali Muktiyant along with Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Rahmat Budiman, Vice Rector for Finance, Resources and General Affairs Adrian Sutawijaya, Vice Rector for Information Systems and Student Affairs Paken Pandiangan and Vice Rector for Research, Innovation, Cooperation and Business Hendrian.

The speakers emphasized that the media is not just a channel for disseminating information, but a strategic partner that strengthens the positive narrative about open education. It is hoped that by sharing stories of UT students through the media, society will also learn to be more open and understanding regarding inclusive education, especially for young people living amid economic pressures and the dynamics of the times yet still striving to open opportunities for their future.

The event concluded with a message of optimism and a call for long-term collaboration. UT emphasized that under new leadership, the university is ready to move faster, more openly and more impactfully. On the other hand, the media is seen as a key partner in ensuring that every step of UT's transformation is clearly and inspiringly understood by the public.