TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight
US trade deal with Indonesia at risk of collapse, US official says
Building fire kills 20 in Jakarta: Police

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight
US trade deal with Indonesia at risk of collapse, US official says
Building fire kills 20 in Jakarta: Police

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Universitas Terbuka unveils transformation journey at UT Media Day 2025

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, December 11, 2025 Published on Dec. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-12-11T11:55:07+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Universitas Terbuka (UT)) (Courtesy of Universitas Terbuka (UT))

U

niversitas Terbuka (UT) recently invited journalists, editors-in-chief and media representatives to celebrate its annual UT Media Day 2025, putting collaboration at the helm of its leadership within the campus. The event also doubles as a platform for media to get better acquainted with the school’s new faces of leadership.

With the theme "New Leadership, New Direction: Collaboration between Media and Universitas Terbuka for Impactful Higher Education Progress in Indonesia," UT emphasized that an inclusive future for higher education requires strong, transparent and mutually reinforcing partnerships.

The event was done in a hybrid manner, connecting participants via Zoom from Aceh to Papua to create a large discussion space that brought together all stakeholders without boundaries. On this occasion, UT introduced the strategic direction brought by its new leadership, with a focus on innovation, digital transformation and strengthening academic quality, emphasized through various policies and programs to be launched during the 2025 to 2030 period.

The new policies were initiated to meet the changing climate in higher education, which now demands flexibility and rapid adaptation, encouraging UT to strengthen its role as a university that opens its doors to anyone who wants to continue learning.

One of the most anticipated sessions at UT Media Day 2025 was the UT Leadership Talkshow, which brought together journalists and university leaders. The discussion was designed to communicate the direction of the institution's current transformation more comprehensively, from strengthening a culture of learning and innovation, accelerating communication and collaboration strategies, to efforts to enhance the reputation, integrity and academic authority of UT in the eyes of the public and the media.

Hosted interactively, this session featured UT Rector Ali Muktiyant along with Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Rahmat Budiman, Vice Rector for Finance, Resources and General Affairs Adrian Sutawijaya, Vice Rector for Information Systems and Student Affairs Paken Pandiangan and Vice Rector for Research, Innovation, Cooperation and Business Hendrian.

The speakers emphasized that the media is not just a channel for disseminating information, but a strategic partner that strengthens the positive narrative about open education. It is hoped that by sharing stories of UT students through the media, society will also learn to be more open and understanding regarding inclusive education, especially for young people living amid economic pressures and the dynamics of the times yet still striving to open opportunities for their future.

The event concluded with a message of optimism and a call for long-term collaboration. UT emphasized that under new leadership, the university is ready to move faster, more openly and more impactfully. On the other hand, the media is seen as a key partner in ensuring that every step of UT's transformation is clearly and inspiringly understood by the public.

Popular

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters

Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

Related Articles

What the Rafflesia controversy reveals about scientific collaboration

Indonesia–EU CEPA: A strategic leap toward global trade leadership

What the RI² flags might really be telling us

Related Article

What the Rafflesia controversy reveals about scientific collaboration

Indonesia–EU CEPA: A strategic leap toward global trade leadership

What the RI² flags might really be telling us

The Degree Dilemma: To stay, go or something in-between?

OASIS Schoolyards: Building climate resilience through elementary schools

Popular

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country

Indonesia welcomes first panda born in the country
Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters

Death strikes stranded evacuees in isolated Sumatra shelters
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Afridoni, a local man, cries while attending funeral prayers for unidentified victims of the recent flash floods and landslides at the Great mosque of Syekh Ahmad Khatib Al-Minangkabawi in Padang, West Sumatra, December 10, 2025.
Archipelago

Life in the dark: Northern Sumatra residents wait for a flicker of hope
Densed neighborhoods is seen by a riverbank of Angke River in Pejagalan, Penjaringan North Jakarta on May 28, 2025. Insufficient spaces and improper sanitation facilities force some low-income families living in such slums across Jakarta to practice open defecation.
Editorial

Jakarta’s heavy burden
US President Donald Trump greets President Prabowo Subianto during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13, 2025. Trump landed in Egypt on October 13 for a summit on Gaza, following a lightning visit to Israel after a ceasefire he brokered entered into force.
Regulations

Trade deal with US ‘still on’ despite reported rift

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

21 injured as car plows into students, teacher at North Jakarta elementary school
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia's fiscal strains deepen as deficit rises, revenue underperforms
Asia & Pacific

US bombers join Japanese jets in show of force after China-Russia drills, Tokyo says
Companies

Hashim’s Arsari Group steps into crypto arena via COIN
Americas

Venezuelan opposition leader emerges from hiding after winning Nobel
Middle East and Africa

US to host meeting of G20 officials without South Africa's participation
Academia

Sham elections, shifting power inside Myanmar
Americas

US plans to order foreign tourists to disclose social media histories
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.