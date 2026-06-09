PNM drives sustainable empowerment with clothing, books and 27,000 trees for Indonesia

F rom roots that help preserve the soil, to leaves that contribute to cleaner air and trunks that provide shade, trees play a vital role in maintaining environmental balance.

As a company committed to supporting reforestation efforts, PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (Persero) (PNM) extends the meaning of empowerment beyond economic development to include environmental stewardship with the planting of 27,000 trees across Indonesia.

Under the PNM Peduli program, the tree-planting initiative was carried out across 58 PNM branches throughout the archipelago, with each branch planting at least 500 tree seedlings. In total, 27,000 trees have been planted as a simple yet meaningful step toward creating a healthier environment for communities where they live, work, build businesses and shape their families’ futures.

The initiative, which contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Goal 13 on Climate Action and Goal 15 on Life on Land, is part of PNM’s broader sustainability journey.

The same spirit can be seen in the RE3 FOR-E program, which successfully collected 20 tonnes of reusable clothing from PNM employees for redistribution to communities in need, alongside books to support literacy access. These values are also reflected in the PNM Mengajar program, which has reached 58 vocational high schools (SMKs) from Sabang to Merauke.

Through clothing given a second life, books that open opportunities for learning, and trees planted for future generations, PNM demonstrates that meaningful care and empowerment can take many forms that directly address the needs of local communities.

PNM president director Kindaris stated that the company’s green commitment is an integral part of its responsibility to create sustainable value.

“For PNM, empowerment is not only about helping communities grow their businesses, but also about preserving the environment in which they live and thrive. Through tree planting and various sustainability initiatives, we aim to create benefits that are not only felt today, but continue to grow for future generations,” he concluded.