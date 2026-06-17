Behind 5,400 spectators at PFL final, gratitude from PNM clients supporting families

O n one side of the Sports Hall at Yogyakarta State University, young Indonesian talents competed to win the Pro Futsal League (PFL) final; on the other side, ultramicro entrepreneurs experienced firsthand the economic benefits generated by the 5,400-strong crowd gathered in the arena.

As part of its commitment as the main sponsor of the PFL 2025/2026, PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) brought several of the underprivileged clients it is assisting so that they could showcase and sell their products to spectators. Through this simple initiative, PNM aimed to demonstrate that sports events can also serve as opportunities for small businesses to grow and contribute to the grassroots economy.

One such individual was Iin Sutiyani, a PNM Mekaar client who sells the traditional fish cake pempek, which has been a part of both her and her family’s life journey for nearly two decades.

Iin’s pempek business has been the backbone of her family’s livelihood for the past 18 years as well as a way to preserve and continue her family’s traditional recipe while supporting their basic needs. When her husband’s health deteriorated due to illness, her business became the family’s main source of income. Despite the challenges she faced, she remained determined and resilient for the sake of her children’s future.

The opportunity to sell her products during the PFL 2025/2026 final became an unforgettable experience. In just one day, her sales increased several times compared to an average day, providing additional income that was extremely helpful for her family. Smiling gratefully, Iin admitted that she had never expected such a positive response from spectators at the event.

“Alhamdulillah [Praise be to God], I usually sell just enough to cover our daily needs, but here, the results exceeded my expectations,” said Iin.

“I am truly happy and grateful for the opportunity to participate. The income I earned will certainly be used to support my family’s needs and my husband’s medical treatment. I hope my business continues to grow and improve in the future,” she said.

“I am very happy and proud to be able to sell at such a large event. Until now, I have only sold my products to meet everyday expenses. Thanks to this opportunity, more people have come to know my products. I hope my business continues to grow so I can keep supporting my family,” she added.

PNM president director Kindaris believes that behind every small business is a remarkable struggle that deserves recognition and respect.

“Through the various opportunities created by PNM, we hope that underprivileged women will continue to have the space to move forward, maintain hope and strengthen their families’ economic resilience,” he said.

“Stories like Iin’s remind us that perseverance, no matter how small the step may seem, can create meaningful change, not only in individual lives but also in strengthening Indonesia’s grassroots economy.”