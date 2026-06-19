Penerbit Erlangga spotlights six emerging young young writers with Digimap, Kinokuniya

I n its aim to inspire Indonesia through literature, Penerbit Erlangga held a talk show and book launch for the winners of the 2025 Book Writing Competition on June 13 at Books Kinokuniya in Grand Indonesia, Central Jakarta. The event was a collaboration between Penerbit Erlangga, Digimap and Books Kinokuniya launched in 2025.

The program is specifically designed to provide the broadest possible space for the young generation to develop their creativity, hone their literacy skills and build courage to express their original ideas in writing.

Furthermore, the program also reinforces Penerbit Erlangga’s ongoing commitment to disseminate the love of literacy to everyone across the archipelago, as the publishing house moves forward, carrying this spirit toward its landmark 75th anniversary.

The program has now produced six young writers from various schools across Indonesia, and since the award ceremony on June 13, their winning works have been published under the Erlangga for Kids and Esensi imprints for national distribution.

Two of these works are by students from Sekolah Lentera Indonesia: Whispers of the Hollow House by Callie Megumi Wisan and Oops! Watch Out for Me! by Hunter Nathaniel Wijaya.

The remaining four are: Secret in a Water Drop by Khalisa Khansa Aliya of Al Multazam Integrated Islamic High School, I & Me, at the Point of Equilibrium by Arvina Aulia Andin of SMAN Jakarta 33 state senior high school, Beware of Amelia! by Stella Kho of Bina Bangsa School and Saltus Advanced by Salma Ufaira of Darul Quran Integrated Islamic High School.

"The Book Writing Competition is an incubator to foster the foundations of a creative generation from an early age,” Windrati Hapsari, Chief Editor of Penerbit Erlangga, remarked during the book signing.

“We at Penerbit Erlangga are honored to be able to guide the aspirations of these extraordinary writers so that their works can be widely enjoyed by the public," she added.

Ari Budiharto Soetjitro, Technical Solutions Director at Digimap, emphasized the strong synergy between education, literacy and technology. He notes that the presence of technology today truly plays a crucial role as a new medium that makes it easier for children to explore their creative ideas, research new and interesting materials and even develop their potential as creators.

The launch event also included an interactive talk show with the National Creative Economy Movement (GEKRAFS) by featuring as speaker Nissa Rengganis, Head of Research & Preservation of Traditional Nusantara Culture at GEKRAFS.

Attendees were also treated to an intimate sharing session with the six winning authors, who shared their creative processes and the inspiration behind their outstanding works.

Through this collaborative book launch, Penerbit Erlangga, Digimap and Kinokuniya hope to continue to ignite the spirit of national literacy and encourage the birth of more young creators ready to bring Indonesia to the global stage.