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Maybank Indonesia Supports Industry's Transition to a Low-Carbon Economy

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, July 2, 2026 Published on Jul. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-07-02T09:37:07+07:00

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Maybank Indonesia Sustainable Finance Forum 2026 (Courtesy of Maybank Indonesia) Maybank Indonesia Sustainable Finance Forum 2026 (Courtesy of Maybank Indonesia)

P

T Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk (Maybank Indonesia), together with Maybank Group, continues to strengthen its commitment to advancing the sustainability agenda across ASEAN by empowering businesses in Indonesia to accelerate the transition toward a low-carbon economy.

This commitment was demonstrated through the inaugural Maybank Indonesia Sustainable Finance Forum 2026, which brought together key stakeholders in sustainable finance, including regulators, financial institutions and industry players.

The forum featured prominent keynote speakers and panelists, including Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Friderica Widyasari Dewi, Vice Minister of Industry Faisol Riza and Acting Director General of Financial Sector Stability and Development, Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia Herman Saheruddin.

President Director of Maybank Indonesia Steffano Ridwan said that the transition to a low-carbon economy has become an increasingly strategic imperative for businesses amid growing decarbonisation demands, climate risk management requirements and Net Zero Emissions (NZE) targets.

"As a financial institution committed to supporting the sustainability agenda through the implementation of sustainable finance, we encourage businesses to manage risks effectively, capture growth opportunities, and access financing solutions that support sustainable business transformation," he said.

Maybank Indonesia Sustainable Finance Forum 2026 convened regulators, financial institutions, and industry participants to discuss the challenges of implementing sustainable finance as well as investment opportunities in the green economy. The forum opened with an Investment Outlook session, which explored the impact of global economic and geopolitical developments on Indonesia's growth prospects, strategies for mobilising private capital to accelerate investment in the transition, and the role of the low-carbon economy in strengthening competitiveness and driving long-term sustainable growth.

As a tangible demonstration of its commitment to supporting the transition toward a more sustainable economy, Maybank Indonesia officially introduced the Sustainable Shariah Restricted Investment Account (SRIA). Through this solution, customers not only benefit from investment instruments that comply with Shariah principles but also contribute directly to financing green projects that support Indonesia's energy transition and sustainable economic growth.

This investment account reflects Maybank Indonesia's belief that responsible business practices and meaningful financial returns are not mutually exclusive, but rather complementary objectives. The launch of the Sustainable SRIA further reinforces Maybank Indonesia's position as an innovator in delivering investment solutions that integrate Islamic finance principles with sustainability in the Indonesian market.

Steffano emphasised that integrating sustainability into the financial landscape is no longer merely a matter of regulatory compliance but has become a key strategic instrument for maintaining business competitiveness in both domestic and global markets.

At the event, Group Chief Sustainability Officer Maybank Datuk Shahril Azuar Jimin said that the quality of today's discussions has reinforced one important message: the transition is no longer a future agenda. It is now a strategic business imperative. Across ASEAN, we are seeing increasing alignment among governments, regulators, financial institutions and businesses.

“While the transition journey will be complex, there is growing recognition that it also presents significant opportunities for economic growth, industrial competitiveness, and long-term value creation. At Maybank, we are committed to playing our part. We have set a target to mobilise RM300 billion in sustainable finance by 2030 (equivalent to IDR 1.314 trillion, based on an assumed exchange rate of MYR1 = IDR 4,380), and we remain committed to supporting our clients, industries and economies across ASEAN in their transition journeys,” he concluded.

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