Solène brings new French Mediterranean dining experience to Jakarta

L ocated at The St. Regis Jakarta, French restaurant Solène brings the spirit of Southern France to the city. Inspired by soleil, the French word for sun, the restaurant draws from the warmth of Provence and Côte d’Azur, offering a light, contemporary interpretation of French Mediterranean cuisine.

Rooted in la cuisine du soleil, a Southern French culinary philosophy that celebrates ingredient‑driven cooking from the Mediterranean coast, Solène embraces simplicity, seasonality and generosity as the foundation of how people eat, drink and gather. Each dish highlights the natural character of its ingredients and is crafted for effortless enjoyment, whether savored individually or shared at the table, reflecting the convivial spirit of Mediterranean dining.

The kitchen is led by Chef Maxime Sacchetto Foglia, whose experience in classical French cuisine and Michelin‑recognized kitchens shapes his refined yet approachable style. Most recently, he served as Senior Sous-Chef at Sofitel Le Scribe in Paris. His career also spans the prestigious Hôtel de Crillon, Paris of the Rosewood Group and Four Seasons Los Angeles, where he refined his expertise across French gastronomy and Italian influences, both of which now inspire his approach at Solène.

Chef Maxime highlights a curated selection of dishes that define Solène’s approach to Southern French cuisine, including Tartine de Tomates et Mozzarella de Bufflonne and Tataki de Thon. Seafood‑driven plates such as the Crudo de Sériole and Daurade Rouge à la Vierge de Tomates further express the menu’s Mediterranean character. Chou‑fleur Rôti offers a plant‑based option, while La Tropézienne provides a classic Southern French note.

“At Solène, I want guests to feel good when they dine with us, in a place where they can relax and truly enjoy themselves. It’s about good food, good company and time well spent around the table,” says Chef Maxime.

Solène’s interior echoes the understated elegance of the Riviera, with white walls adorned with coastal‑inspired artwork, crisp white tablecloths and warm, atmospheric lighting.

Welcoming up to 70 guests for dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the intimate dining room offers a refined yet relaxed setting where meals unfold unhurriedly, conversations linger and hospitality feels instinctive, positioning Solène as a destination restaurant in Jakarta where diners are invited to slow down, gather and savor the pleasure of Southern French Mediterranean dining, warmed by the sun.

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