TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal
Getting the ‘masala-bumbu’ mix
Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities
The next Iran war may come sooner than you think
B50 and the price of energy independence

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal
Getting the ‘masala-bumbu’ mix
Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities
The next Iran war may come sooner than you think
B50 and the price of energy independence

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Solène brings new French Mediterranean dining experience to Jakarta

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, July 8, 2026 Published on Jul. 8, 2026 Published on 2026-07-08T11:19:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of The St. Regis Jakarta) (Courtesy of The St. Regis Jakarta)

L

ocated at The St. Regis Jakarta, French restaurant Solène brings the spirit of Southern France to the city. Inspired by soleil, the French word for sun, the restaurant draws from the warmth of Provence and Côte d’Azur, offering a light, contemporary interpretation of French Mediterranean cuisine.

Rooted in la cuisine du soleil, a Southern French culinary philosophy that celebrates ingredient‑driven cooking from the Mediterranean coast, Solène embraces simplicity, seasonality and generosity as the foundation of how people eat, drink and gather. Each dish highlights the natural character of its ingredients and is crafted for effortless enjoyment, whether savored individually or shared at the table, reflecting the convivial spirit of Mediterranean dining.

The kitchen is led by Chef Maxime Sacchetto Foglia, whose experience in classical French cuisine and Michelin‑recognized kitchens shapes his refined yet approachable style. Most recently, he served as Senior Sous-Chef at Sofitel Le Scribe in Paris. His career also spans the prestigious Hôtel de Crillon, Paris of the Rosewood Group and Four Seasons Los Angeles, where he refined his expertise across French gastronomy and Italian influences, both of which now inspire his approach at Solène.

Chef Maxime highlights a curated selection of dishes that define Solène’s approach to Southern French cuisine, including Tartine de Tomates et Mozzarella de Bufflonne and Tataki de Thon. Seafood‑driven plates such as the Crudo de Sériole and Daurade Rouge à la Vierge de Tomates further express the menu’s Mediterranean character. Chou‑fleur Rôti offers a plant‑based option, while La Tropézienne provides a classic Southern French note.

“At Solène, I want guests to feel good when they dine with us, in a place where they can relax and truly enjoy themselves. It’s about good food, good company and time well spent around the table,” says Chef Maxime.

Solène’s interior echoes the understated elegance of the Riviera, with white walls adorned with coastal‑inspired artwork, crisp white tablecloths and warm, atmospheric lighting.

Welcoming up to 70 guests for dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the intimate dining room offers a refined yet relaxed setting where meals unfold unhurriedly, conversations linger and hospitality feels instinctive, positioning Solène as a destination restaurant in Jakarta where diners are invited to slow down, gather and savor the pleasure of Southern French Mediterranean dining, warmed by the sun.

For the latest updates and highlights, follow @solenerestaurant.jkt and @stregisjakarta on Instagram or visit www.stregisjakarta.com.

Popular

Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal

Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal
Getting the ‘masala-bumbu’ mix

Getting the ‘masala-bumbu’ mix
Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities

Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities

Related Article

Urban living dangerously

‘Labbayk’ portraits reflect Dutch Muslims’ pilgrimages

Jakarta aims for cinematic growth with new film body

Abhisit shares experiences as Thai premier at leadership lecture

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

Popular

Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal

Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal
Getting the ‘masala-bumbu’ mix

Getting the ‘masala-bumbu’ mix
Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities

Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, waves to students during a welcoming ceremony upon their meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 7, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, India boost ties with missiles, critical minerals
Participants in Indonesia's Bachelor of Development Mobilizer Program (SPPI) chant slogans during basic military training for prospective managers of the Red and White Village Cooperatives (KDMP) at the 1st Marine Infantry Brigade in Cilandak, Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. A total of 674 participants are undergoing the training, which is designed to build the integrity, loyalty, discipline, teamwork and empathy required to serve as managers of the village cooperatives.
Editorial

Militarizing civilian space
A coal barge sails the western Java Sea on Oct. 31, 2023, as it heads to a coal terminal near the Suralaya coal-fired power plant in Cilegon, Banten.
Companies

Police probe coal miners over alleged graft tied to blackouts

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

EU aviation agency tells airlines to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 31
The Neighborhood

Where Dutch and Indonesian culture keep meeting
Economy

S&P DJI flags risk of frontier market downgrade for Indonesia
Middle East and Africa

Four oil tankers turn back from Hormuz strait after vessel attacks
Economy

Forex reserves up $700m in June after rate hikes
Asia & Pacific

Pakistan searches for Boeing cargo plane missing off Karachi
Asia & Pacific

How a viral post sparked India's Gen-Z protest
Academia

Record ocean warmth raises the climate stakes
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.