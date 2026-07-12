Govt eyes Nvidia investment to increase data center capacity

Cranes and other equipment stand at the construction site of the Digital Edge Indonesia data center in Cikarang, West Java, in this undated picture. (Antara/PT PLN)

By the senior economy minister's estimates, the project could cost up to $720 million in total to expand capacity from 580 MW at present to the targeted 1.3 GW at around $1 million per MW, though he did not say how much of that might be footed by the American chip-making giant.

T he government is seeking investment from United States chipmaker Nvidia to expand the country’s data center capacity, in addition to upward of US$20 billion secured from unspecified investors, according to a senior minister.

Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Friday that Indonesia was seeking to expand its data center capacity by 1.3 gigawatts from the 580 megawatts (MW) currently installed to facilitate the global rush to embrace artificial intelligence, Detik.com reported.

Airlangga said among “the companies is Nvidia, which will partner with Australia”, but disclosed neither the amount of Nvidia’s planned investment nor the Australian entity involved.

“And then there’s a direct [investment] from Telkom”, he continued, referring to state-owned telecom giant PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia.

“Also in Karawang, almost all big tech [firms] will expand the data centers because today, it is the key to AI that relies on quantum computing,” said Airlangga.

The senior minister said based on past experience, expanding installed capacity required around $1 million per MW, adding that investments worth $15-20 billion were in the pipeline for the Batam data center in the Riau Islands.

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While Airlangga did not specify whether Nvidia was involved in the Batam project, he said the government would join forces ready local human capital with Arm Ltd., a British semiconductor and software design company plays a dominant global role in chip designs for data centers,