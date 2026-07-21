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Indonesia passes bill to set up international financial center

Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said the financial center, known as PFII, is expected to draw foreign investment and help accelerate the country's growth.

AFP
Jakarta
Tue, July 21, 2026 Published on Jul. 21, 2026 Published on 2026-07-21T13:29:45+07:00

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Skyscrapers are seen from the observation deck of the National Monument (Monas), a 132-meter landmark commemorating Indonesia's independence, in Jakarta on June 7, 2026. Skyscrapers are seen from the observation deck of the National Monument (Monas), a 132-meter landmark commemorating Indonesia's independence, in Jakarta on June 7, 2026. ( AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

T

he House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday to establish an international financial center, with the resort island of Bali previously floated as a possible location.

Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said the financial center, known as PFII, is expected to draw foreign investment and help accelerate the country's growth.

"PFII attracts foreign capital flows and a sustainable portfolio investment as a long-term source of financing to expand the national economic pie so that Indonesia's economy can grow faster," Purbaya told lawmakers on Tuesday.

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"If the national economy can expand and grow faster, this will yield significant long-term benefits for national development throughout Indonesia."

Read also: No tax for 50 years: Govt mulls over incentives for financial center

The bill, which was passed unanimously, covers the institutional framework for the financial center as well as tax incentives, according to lawmaker Mohamad Hekal.

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An arbitration body and a special court authorized to examine and decide cases within the center would also be established, he added.

The text of the bill has not yet been made public.

Read also: OJK looks to PFII for local banks to expand their services

Bali was proposed as a possible site for the financial center, according to a statement in May from the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs.

President Prabowo Subianto has set an economic growth target of eight percent by 2029, powered by a boost in public spending.

The economy grew 5.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

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