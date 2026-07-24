TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Cabinet seating change fuels questions over Prabowo-Gibran dynamics

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Cabinet seating change fuels questions over Prabowo-Gibran dynamics

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Middle East crude premiums surge, Asian refiners seeking alternatives

Red Sea attacks, slow Hormuz transit and crude oil loading suspension tighten supply, push up prices.

Siyi Liu (Reuters)
Singapore
Fri, July 24, 2026 Published on Jul. 24, 2026 Published on 2026-07-24T16:16:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A handout picture released by the Marine Nationale (French Navy) on May 6, 2026 shows the French Navy's Carrier Strike Group that includes the flagship aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (unseen) and its escort transiting the Suez Canal en route to the southern Red Sea to pre-position for a possible mission to restore navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. A handout picture released by the Marine Nationale (French Navy) on May 6, 2026 shows the French Navy's Carrier Strike Group that includes the flagship aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (unseen) and its escort transiting the Suez Canal en route to the southern Red Sea to pre-position for a possible mission to restore navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. (AFP/Marine Nationale)

S

pot premiums for Middle Eastern crude benchmarks hit their highest in two months as attacks on two tankers in the Red Sea triggered a rerouting of some Saudi oil shipments via a route that circles Africa, further disrupting supply flows.

The attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis came after renewed US and Iran strikes in the Middle East and shipping blockades on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz again choked oil shipments through that crucial waterway, slowing crude oil and fuel exports to Asia.

Spot premiums for Middle East benchmark Dubai to swaps doubled on Thursday to $12.74 a barrel, while Oman's premium climbed to $12.62, Reuters data showed. Both premiums are the highest since end-May.

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

From The Weekender

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

Read on The Weekender

Consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note on Thursday that it expects premiums to rise further and the spread between Brent and Dubai to narrow as the ship attacks will prompt more cargo diversions and deter shipping through Bab el-Mandeb, the strait that connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

Brent's premium to Dubai settled at $13.22 per barrel on Thursday, the highest since May 4, according to LSEG data.

The premium for Abu Dhabi's flagship Murban crude surged to $19.04, the highest since April 7, on tight supply for light-sour crude as ship attacks in the Black Sea compounded the supply problems in the Middle East.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Kazakhstan said on Thursday it had reduced oil production after suspected Ukrainian drone attacks forced its main export terminal for CPC Blend crude on the Black Sea to close.

Middle Eastern grades had traded at wide discounts earlier this month during the short-lived truce between the United States and Iran.

The rising security threat has already forced several oil tankers to change course in the Red Sea to head north towards the Suez Canal even as two Chinese supertankers exited on Thursday from Bab el-Mandeb into the Gulf of Aden.

Saudi Aramco has offered additional crude cargoes for loading from Egypt's Mediterranean port of Sidi Kerir, according to five trading sources.

Several Asian refiners are looking for cargoes and vessels loading from the Egyptian port, two traders said.

South Korea's largest refiner SK Energy has chartered a very large crude carrier (VLCC) to load 2 million barrels of crude from Sidi Kerir to Ulsan on August 18-20 at a lump-sum freight rate of $18.5 million, shipping sources said. The Korean refiner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All of me: A journey of becoming nonbinary

From The Weekender

All of me: A journey of becoming nonbinary

Read on The Weekender

"Buyers are now scrambling to secure supplies, with Japanese and South Korean refiners rushing into the market to buy cargoes," said one of the traders with a refiner, adding that the North Asia refiners are seeking Atlantic Basin crude.

Two major Chinese refiners bought most of the September-loading Russian ESPO Blend cargoes available from the Pacific port of Kozmino, and Indian refiners have also stepped up purchases of Russian oil.

Popular

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance

Related Article

Iran widens attacks on US bases in Gulf, Hormuz tensions lift oil prices

Mass grief in Iran at Khamenei funeral after US, Israel war killing

Iran and Israel say they have halted strikes on each other for now

AGO sells Iranian oil for Rp 900b as super tanker still has no buyer

RI secures 150 million barrels of Russian oil

Popular

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance

More in Business

 View more
Two tug boats pull a cargo ship on Jan. 20 carrying four containers holding hazardous e-waste to the United States at Batu Ampar Port in Batam, Riau Islands. The port previously held 914 containers holding hazardous and toxic containers that had to be re-exported to its country of origin, the United States.
Economy

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
A handout picture released by the Marine Nationale (French Navy) on May 6, 2026 shows the French Navy's Carrier Strike Group that includes the flagship aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (unseen) and its escort transiting the Suez Canal en route to the southern Red Sea to pre-position for a possible mission to restore navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Markets

Middle East crude premiums surge, Asian refiners seeking alternatives
Prepaid SIM cards now can still be registered through text message, internet or nearby cellular operator outlet.
Tech

Constitutional Court rules unused internet quota must remain active, usable

Highlight
A handout picture released by the Marine Nationale (French Navy) on May 6, 2026 shows the French Navy's Carrier Strike Group that includes the flagship aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (unseen) and its escort transiting the Suez Canal en route to the southern Red Sea to pre-position for a possible mission to restore navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Markets

Middle East crude premiums surge, Asian refiners seeking alternatives
Commuters walk at a bus stop of the business district in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2025.
Editorial

Financial hub on shaky ground
Motorists queue to buy Pertalite gasoline at a gas station in Medan, North Sumatra, Thursday, July 16, 202). PT Pertamina Patra Niaga is seeking to normalize long queues by extending operating hours to 24 hours and deploying 30 additional fuel tanker trucks to distribute fuel to gas stations across North Sumatra.
Archipelago

Fuel shortages prompt nationwide crackdown on subsidized fuel misuse

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN ends ministerial talks with push for stronger cooperation
Economy

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Markets

Middle East crude premiums surge, Asian refiners seeking alternatives
Asia & Pacific

Singapore dismisses claims of taking advantage of Indonesia’s weakening economy
Tech

Constitutional Court rules unused internet quota must remain active, usable
Politics

Prabowo calls some journalists, critics ‘londo ireng’
Economy

China, Australia to get special treatment in export earnings policy
Academia

Japan-ASEAN: Navigating our future, together
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.