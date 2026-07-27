TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
South Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950b deals

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
South Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950b deals

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Malaysia's resource anxiety tests Asia's fastest data center build-out

Protests over a data center complex in Johor state's southern tip — the epicenter of the boom — were the first of their kind in the country. In Selangor, the richest and most populous state, debate about the burden on communities has become politicized.

Clare Jim and Danial Azhar (Reuters)
Hong Kong/Johor
Mon, July 27, 2026 Published on Jul. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-07-27T13:54:24+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Pupils leave a school with a data center in the background, in Johor state, which has become Southeast Asia's fastest-growing data center hub, at Gelang Patah, Malaysia May 8, 2026. Pupils leave a school with a data center in the background, in Johor state, which has become Southeast Asia's fastest-growing data center hub, at Gelang Patah, Malaysia May 8, 2026. (Reuters/Hasnoor Hussain)

A

fter leapfrogging Singapore to become the region's fastest-growing data center hub, Malaysia is facing intensifying scrutiny as the resources debate that has complicated the industry's growth spreads to emerging Asia.

Protests over a data center complex in Johor state's southern tip — the epicenter of the boom — were the first of their kind in the country. In Selangor, the richest and most populous state, debate about the burden on communities has become politicized.

"Two years ago, it was just about building capacity," said Cheam Tat Inn, managing director at the Malaysian arm of US data center operator Equinix.

"The conversation today is more like, How will you use power? Are you looking at renewables? They want to see how you're going to grow sustainably and responsibly."

It's a notable shift for a country — and a region — that has courted hyperscalers hard in a race to secure AI infrastructure investment, offering lower land costs and affordable power.

It puts emerging Asia roughly where developed-market data center hotspots such as Ireland, the Netherlands and Singapore were several years ago, when the industry's breakneck growth began to stir concerns about competition for water and electricity with homes and farms.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Even so, global hyperscalers — in tandem with data center developers and operators — are pushing forward with massive investments aimed at powering AI services requiring increasingly large amounts of computing capacity, but with a sharpened focus on sustainability to help secure a "social license" from local communities. Governments are also tightening standards to retain public support.

In Johor, China's ZDATA told Reuters its data center operates solely on treated wastewater, and it is finalizing a renewable energy deal with state utility Tenaga Nasional to ease strain on the electricity grid. Japan's NTT said its data center will employ a closed-circuit cooling system to limit water use. Bain Capital-backed Bridge Data Centers said solar energy accounts for more than half of the power supply at its operations in the state.

"Data centers have high abstract support because we're all using more and more data and we all want high speed," said Chris Howard, an executive director at consultancy JLL. "But this contrasts very sharply with acceptance of data centers in local communities due to the perception of increased energy prices and water usage — or even just ugly buildings."

JLL estimates that rising objections from residents were among factors — also including grid connections and infrastructure equipment — that contributed to delays of at least three months for 57 percent of projects globally last year.

Renewable energy, local content

New projects in Johor must show how they will source electricity, with renewable energy increasingly a prerequisite for approval. Late last year, the state announced a blanket ban on two categories of extremely water-intensive data centers, requiring as much as 50 million liters daily, the capacity of 20 Olympic swimming pools.

Selangor isn't banning any proposals outright, but is vetting them to meet global standards on energy and water efficiency, the state's executive councilor for investment, trade and mobility, Ng Sze Han, told Reuters. A centerpiece of its approach is requiring 30 percent local content in areas such as integrated circuit design and cooling systems.

“These are highly capital-intensive projects, but historically they have delivered limited spillover to the local economy," Ng said.

In April, the opposition Socialist Party singled out a 1.75 billion ringgit ($428 million) hyperscale project in the state for criticism, saying it prioritized corporations over communities.

With Malaysia tightening scrutiny, investment may start flowing to other countries in the region, said Savills director Nicholas Tuan.

"We’re already seeing more activity and inbound requests for markets like Thailand, where there are larger scale campuses being built in the south," he said.

At the same time, Johor in particular retains its appeal as "amongst the most stable" in terms of infrastructure, government support and availability of resources, he added.

Singapore spillover

Johor was the overwhelming, $35 billion beneficiary of Singapore's 2019-2022 moratorium on new data centers, after its own decade-long build-out strained land, water and electricity supply. Investment poured in from the likes of Amazon and Microsoft, as well as Chinese firms Tencent and Alibaba.

Even with stricter vetting since 2024, the state's planned data center capacity — including projects both in the pipeline and under construction — will mean an eightfold surge from current levels to 7,000 megawatts, according to JLL.

A 50-megawatt data center can consume as much water as 2,200 households per day, and as much electricity as 22,000, according to Malaysia’s central bank.

Resistance to the build-out reached a watershed in February, when residents of southern Johor's Iskandar Puteri protested construction of ZDATA's data center complex.

Many vented worries about the potential strain on water supplies, with some complaining of a drop in water pressure even before the 300-megawatt facility came online. ZDATA told Reuters its compound was not the source of the water issues.

But not all the concerns were over competition for resources.

Complaints about dust from the construction site spurred the land developer, Tropicana Firstwide, to set up two free car washes for residents.

But another common objection is harder to address.

“I chose to buy a house here because of the greenery and the hills behind the property," said another Iskandar Puteri resident. "Now the land has been levelled for the data centers."

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Related Article

Malaysia's resource anxiety tests Asia's fastest data center build-out

Can Indonesia's rights law tackle cross-border abuses?

National unity: A lesson from Spain’s World Cup triumph

Potential risks of B50

Indonesia repatriates 90 citizens held in Malaysia over immigration violations

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

More in Business

 View more
Students visit the office of postal company PT Pos Indonesia during a study tour in Medan, North Sumatra, on Aug. 13, 2018.
Companies

Pos Indonesia settles overdue bond payment
Pupils leave a school with a data center in the background, in Johor state, which has become Southeast Asia's fastest-growing data center hub, at Gelang Patah, Malaysia May 8, 2026.
Economy

Malaysia's resource anxiety tests Asia's fastest data center build-out
Vessels transit the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the coast of southern Yemen on July 25, 2026.
Markets

Oil prices sink as US-Iran pause fuels fresh Hormuz hopes

Highlight
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo
Economy

BREAKING: BI Governor Perry Warjiyo resigns
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio (right) gestures as he arrives for a group photo session, while (from left to right) Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Brunei's Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Maseen Bolkiah, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hau Khan Sum and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn react during the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with the United States on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Manila, the Philippines, on July 22, 2026.
Editorial

ASEAN's 'flash point'
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the 28th anniversary celebration of the National Awakening Party (PKB) in Jakarta on July 23, 2026. Held under the theme “A New Direction for the Constitutional Economic Mandate“, the event reaffirmed the party's commitment to supporting the government in strengthening Indonesia's economy.
Archipelago

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Pos Indonesia settles overdue bond payment
Economy

Malaysia's resource anxiety tests Asia's fastest data center build-out
Academia

When PM Wong forgot to bring much-awaited ‘oleh oleh’ to Prabowo
Europe

France, Spain battle 'monster' wildfires with more heat on the way
Middle East and Africa

Iran says it will halt strikes as long as US bombing pause holds
Academia

Many scuba divers don’t realize they damage reefs
Archipelago

Government repairs Central Java school after striking image
Asia & Pacific

Changing global order puts ASEAN's relevance to the test
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.