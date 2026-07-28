TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

BREAKING: BI Governor Perry Warjiyo resigns
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

BREAKING: BI Governor Perry Warjiyo resigns
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia seeks exemption for palm oil under new US tariff

The senior economy minister says Jakarta has submitted a request to Washington that Indonesian palm oil be exempted from Trump's latest tariff regime, even as the country remains subject to a separate US probe into alleged excess manufacturing capacity.

Ruth Dea Juwita and Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, July 28, 2026 Published on Jul. 28, 2026 Published on 2026-07-28T13:11:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Workers unload fresh fruit bunches (FFB) from a truck on Oct. 29, 2025, at a collection point in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan. Workers unload fresh fruit bunches (FFB) from a truck on Oct. 29, 2025, at a collection point in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan. (Antara/Auliya Rahman)

I

ndonesia is seeking an exemption for its palm oil exports from the United States’ new tariffs, imposed under a Section 301 probe into alleged forced labor violations, according to the senior economy minister.

“We are asking for palm oil to be exempted. We are still waiting because the [investigation] is still ongoing [in Washington],” Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto told reporters on Monday, adding that Jakarta’s request was still under review by US authorities.

Indonesia is the world’s largest producer and exporter of crude palm oil (CPO).

Airlangga added that the government had requested zero tariffs for several other natural resource commodities, without specifying which products.

Read also: Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

US President Donald Trump has brought the new tariffs, ranging from 10 to 12.5 percent, under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, one of the tools he wielded after the Supreme Court struck down his sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs of 2025 in February.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The US leader imposed his latest tariffs on July 24, the same day that the temporary, 150-day global 10 percent tariffs he imposed under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act expired.

Popular

BREAKING: BI Governor Perry Warjiyo resigns

BREAKING: BI Governor Perry Warjiyo resigns
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Related Article

US missiles hit Iran as path towards de-escalation uncertain

US unveils new tariffs on 60 partners as Trump rebuilds trade agenda

Potential risks of B50

What we can learn from mandatory B50 before B60

Russia aims to strengthen cooperation with Indonesia, ASEAN

Popular

BREAKING: BI Governor Perry Warjiyo resigns

BREAKING: BI Governor Perry Warjiyo resigns
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

More in Business

 View more
Workers unload fresh fruit bunches (FFB) from a truck on Oct. 29, 2025, at a collection point in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan.
Economy

Indonesia seeks exemption for palm oil under new US tariff
Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers remarks during the ASEAN chairmanship handing over ceremony as part of the closing ceremony of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 28, 2025.
Economy

Marcos says 'perhaps time to revisit nuclear energy'
An aerial view of several Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, United States on June 1, 2022.
Companies

FAA says seats on Boeing 737 MAX jets may need inspections

Highlight
Senior Deputy Gov. Destry Damayanti, left, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, center, and Bank Indonesia Deputy Gov. Ricky P. Gozali, right, speak during a press conference on the resignation of Bank Indonesia Gov. Perry Warjiyo in Jakarta, Monday, July 27, 2026. Perry Warjiyo submitted his resignation, and Destry Damayanti was appointed acting governor of Bank Indonesia in accordance with the central bank law. Antara/Marco
Economy

Perry Warjiyo's exit puts central bank’s independence to the test
An aerial photo taken on May 6, 2024 shows a coal storage yard next to Batanghari River in Muaro Jambi, Jambi on May 6, 2024.
Editorial

The right call on mining permits
Raucous cheer: Labor union members hold banners and wave posters on May 1, 2025, during a Labor Day rally in Jakarta.
Economy

Layoff wave spurs call for quick aid for firms, broader reforms

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Indonesia seeks exemption for palm oil under new US tariff
Europe

France and Spain race to contain fires before new heatwave
Economy

Marcos says 'perhaps time to revisit nuclear energy'
Companies

FAA says seats on Boeing 737 MAX jets may need inspections
Companies

Sustainable water conservation underpins AQUA's business
Economy

Domestic soybean output down to just 8% of demand since 2021
Regulations

Policy tensions grew before Perry’s sudden resignation, sources say
Academia

AI has not killed equity diversification
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia seeks exemption for palm oil under new US tariff

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.