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OJK to issue regulation on IDX demutualization in September

Demutualization will allow external stakeholders to acquire shares in the exchange, with state asset fund Danantara having expressed its interest in securing some stakes.  

Ni Made Tasyarani (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, July 30, 2026 Published on Jul. 30, 2026 Published on 2026-07-30T11:05:34+07:00

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An electronic board displays stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta on Jan. 29, 2026. An electronic board displays stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta on Jan. 29, 2026. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

T

he Financial Services Authority (OJK) aims to issue a regulation on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) demutualization in September, laying the groundwork for transforming the bourse from a member-owned entity held by brokerages into a shareholder-owned company.

Hasan Fawzi, chief capital market supervisor of the ​OJK, said in a statement on Wednesday that the OJK had involved various stakeholders, including the IDX and the Indonesian Securities Companies Association (APEI), to help create a “more comprehensive and implementable” regulation, without undermining the independence of both the OJK as a regulator and the bourse itself.

“With the support of the government and related stakeholders, we are targeting the issuance of the OJK regulation on IDX demutualization in the second week of September 2026,” Hasan stated. 

He also noted that the revised Financial Sector Development and Strengthening (P2SK) Law, which establishes the legal basis for the plan, does not specify mechanisms for an IDX public offering following demutualization. 

“The OJK will first study global practices before deciding whether to assign a ticker code should the IDX proceed with a public offering and list on its own exchange,” he said. 

Read also: Analysis: P2SK Law offers problematic path to IDX demutualization

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Authorities have expedited the longstanding plan to demutualize the bourse by making it part of the broader capital market reform introduced earlier this year to address global stock market index compiler MSCI’s transparency concerns over Indonesian stocks. 

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