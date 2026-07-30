TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
'Foreign agents' of change: Experts launch shadow cabinet
BSD City creates opportunities through upskilling talents, contributing social impact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
'Foreign agents' of change: Experts launch shadow cabinet
BSD City creates opportunities through upskilling talents, contributing social impact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Rokan block oil output could plunge 30% a year, operator chief says

The Rokan zone alone drills nearly 500 wells annually, the highest tally of any single operating area in Indonesia.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, July 30, 2026 Published on Jul. 30, 2026 Published on 2026-07-30T13:54:27+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The sun sets beyond an oil and gas rig operated by Saka Energi Muriah Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of state gas company PGN, in the Kepodang Field of the Muriah Block off Semarang, Central Java, in this undated handout photo. The sun sets beyond an oil and gas rig operated by Saka Energi Muriah Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of state gas company PGN, in the Kepodang Field of the Muriah Block off Semarang, Central Java, in this undated handout photo. (SKK Migas/SKK Migas.)

P

roduction from Indonesia's most vital oil block in Riau could drop by nearly a third within a single year without an aggressive drilling campaign, a senior executive at PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan (PHR) has cautioned, revealing the stark depletion rates forcing the company into a relentless race to maintain baseline output.

"The baseline when we talk about production, at PHR, it was almost 200,000 [barrels of oil per day]. If we don't do anything, that's it; it's a decline," Muhammad Arifin, director of PHR Regional 1 Sumatra, said in Bogor, West Java, on Wednesday.

"If we produce 200,000 [bpd] a year and just open and close the valve, the next year it's gone by 30 percent. Our production is down to around 140,000. The following year, another 40 percent is gone."

The Rokan zone alone drills nearly 500 wells annually, the highest tally of any single operating area in Indonesia. Zone 4 in South Sumatra drills almost 100 wells, while Zone 1, stretching from North Sumatra to Jambi, adds another 40 to 50. 

"If we talk about Indonesia as a whole, Sumatra has the most drilling," Arifin noted.

The challenge is compounded by the perennial tension between technical field realities and state budget targets set by upstream regulator SKK Migas. Arifin described a dynamic in which operational constraints and fiscal demands rarely align perfectly, yet acknowledged their motivational effect.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"If the target is mediocre, it might not [count as] a target," he said.

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Related Article

Rokan block oil output could plunge 30% a year, operator chief says

Abadi Masela: Redefining Indo-Pacific LNG geopolitics

Police deployed to secure N. Sumatra gas stations amid scarcity

Worsening fuel shortages lead to kilometers-long lines at North Sumatra gas stations

Drivers forced to queue overnight as fuel shortages grip Sumatra

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

More in Business

 View more
The sun sets beyond an oil and gas rig operated by Saka Energi Muriah Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of state gas company PGN, in the Kepodang Field of the Muriah Block off Semarang, Central Java, in this undated handout photo.
Economy

Rokan block oil output could plunge 30% a year, operator chief says
Deadly shortcut: People cross railway tracks on May 3 in the Tanah Kusir area of Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta. State-owned railway company Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) said 130 of the 423 railway crossings in its Daop 1 Jakarta operational area remain unguarded, prompting plans for joint enforcement with local authorities to improve transportation and public safety.
Economy

Germany backs $250m Surabaya rail project set for construction next year
An electronic board displays stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta on Jan. 29, 2026.
Regulations

OJK to issue regulation on IDX demutualization in September

Highlight
A police officer walks in front of the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2025.
Politics

BREAKING: Court orders free meals financing removed from education budget
This photograph shows a handheld smartphone displaying the icons of some of the main artificial intelligence based apps, including LLMs, chatbots and generative AI, in Saint-Mande, east of Paris, France on July 15, 2026.
Editorial

Venting to the machine
President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump on Feb. 19 during the signing of the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, DC.
Economy

US tariffs, costs risk Indonesia's competitive edge

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Trump says he's looking at AI controls after OpenAI rogue agent
Economy

Rokan block oil output could plunge 30% a year, operator chief says
Sports

Infantino calls plan to sell World Cup stake a proposal, 'not an obligation'
Politics

BREAKING: Court orders free meals financing removed from education budget
Economy

Germany backs $250m Surabaya rail project set for construction next year
Asia & Pacific

New Zealand foreign minister in racism row with Chinese ambassador
Entertainment

BTS pulls out of Grammys after Asian pop category introduction
Society

Weather agency warns El Niño in Indonesia to last through early 2027
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Rokan block oil output could plunge 30% a year, operator chief says

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.