Rising interest rates take toll on bank margins

High-rise buildings are illuminated by the sunset on Aug. 2, 2024, in the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) in South Jakarta. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

Rising interest rates are driving up funding costs and squeezing net interest margins (NIM) of banks, with analysts saying lenders will need to step up operational efficiency to sustain profitability.

R ising interest rates are driving up funding costs and squeezing the net interest margin (NIM) of banks, with analysts saying lenders will need to step up operational efficiency to sustain profitability.

Banks’ interest margins narrowed to an average of 4.34 percent in June, down from 4.36 percent in May and 4.48 percent in June 2025, Financial Services Authority (OJK) data show.

Analysts attribute the decline to the fact that funding costs have risen faster than interest earnings.

In May, Bank Indonesia (BI) raised its benchmark rate for the first time in months to defend a weakening rupiah, lifting it by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.25 percent. The central bank subsequently announced more rate hikes in June, bringing the BI Rate to its current level of 5.75 percent.

The increase has weighed on domestic banks like the country’s largest private lender, BCA, as well as state-owned Band Mandiri and Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN), all of which posted lower NIMs in their recent financial reports.

Read also: Banks expected to see lower profits amid weakening rupiah, rate hikes

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BCA saw its interest margin decline to 5.3 percent in June from 5.8 percent a year earlier.