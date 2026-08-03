Inflation eases despite pressure from oil prices

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Consumer price index growth cooled to 2.88 percent year-on-year in July despite ongoing pressure from high global oil prices, according to the latest report from Statistics Indonesia (BPS).
nflation in Indonesia has cooled down, despite ongoing pressure from high global oil prices, according to the latest report from Statistics Indonesia (BPS).
Consumer price index (CPI) growth slowed to 2.88 year-on-year (yoy) in July, BPS official Ateng Hartono revealed in a press conference on Monday, well within the government’s and Bank Indonesia’s (BI) target range of 2.5 plus/minus 1 percent.
Ateng said July inflation was “mainly driven by three [product] groups”, namely food, beverages and tobacco; transportation; and personal care and other services.
The food, beverages and tobacco group recorded yoy inflation of 2.97 percent due primarily to price increases for fresh fish, cooking oil, rice, cigarettes and other goods.
Transportation registered one of the highest inflation readings with 5.12 percent yoy, due to costlier gasoline, airfares, cars, motorbikes and engine lubricants.
Inflation in the personal care and other services group was logged at 9.04 percent yoy, mainly because of a price jump in gold jewelry.
Core inflation, which BI defines as the persistent component within inflation movements that is influenced by economic fundamentals rather than by government decisions or seasonal supply shocks, was recorded at 2.76 percent yoy.
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