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Private players to lead majority of new hydropower projects: PLN

PLN also pushed pumped-storage hydropower projects designed to function like giant water batteries, pumping water to an upper reservoir during periods of low demand and releasing it to generate electricity during peak hours.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, August 6, 2026 Published on Aug. 6, 2026 Published on 2026-08-06T13:06:33+07:00

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The forested highlands of South Sulawesi’s East Luwu regency tower over the Balambano hydropower plant on July 29, 2023, in Wasuponda village. The forested highlands of South Sulawesi’s East Luwu regency tower over the Balambano hydropower plant on July 29, 2023, in Wasuponda village. (Antara/Jojon)

I

ndependent power producers (IPPs) will spearhead the development of most hydropower plants outlined in the 2025-2034 electricity business plan (RUPTL), with state-owned electricity company PLN taking on a substantially smaller, enabling role in direct construction.

Suroso Isnandar, PLN’s director of renewables project management, said that of the 315 total hydropower and mini-hydropower projects slated in the latest plan, representing a combined capacity of 11.7 gigawatts (GW), over 250 projects will be handled by private players.

“The numbers clearly demonstrate where the bulk of the work lies,” Suroso said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

He went on to explain that IPPs are set to handle more than 250 projects, breaking down into 48 conventional hydropower projects totaling 9,441 megawatts (MW) and 214 mini-hydropower projects with electricity capacity of less than 30 MW, contributing 1,110 MW.

“On our side, PLN’s direct role is much smaller. We are looking at only seven conventional hydropower projects with a total capacity of 361 MW, alongside 20 mini and micro-hydro projects accounting for just 51 MW.”

Read also: New 'green' RUPTL risks sidelining, rather than empowering renewables

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Suroso emphasized that PLN’s primary function under this scheme is to act as the key enabler for the nation’s green energy transition, prioritizing the development of crucial grid infrastructure to evacuate power from remote generation sites. 

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Private players to lead majority of new hydropower projects: PLN

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