Indonesia launches first gold ETF to expand bullion market

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Indonesia holds the world's sixth-largest gold reserves, estimated at around 2,600 tonnes.
he Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has launched the first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) backed by physical gold in a move aimed at strengthening the nation’s bullion ecosystem.
Authorities have also touted the initiative as a way to improve financial inclusion by bridging the capital market to the bullion ecosystem, while offering investors a new alternative to gain exposure to the precious metal.
Speaking at the launch event on Monday, Deputy Finance Minister Juda Agung described the rollout as part of concrete steps toward the authorities' ongoing capital market reform agenda, which includes goals such as boosting liquidity and deepening the capital market.
Read also: Gold ETFs: Democratizing wealth amid price surges
He noted that global appetite for gold ETFs had been increasing. In 2025, global gold ETF assets under management reached US$559 billion, backed by 4,025 tonnes of physical gold.
“Today we have achieved a new milestone. The bullion market will continue to grow, while the capital market will deepen further. Ultimately, the public will have a wider range of alternative gold investments,” he said.
Additionally, Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartanto expressed optimism that Indonesia’s gold assets would continue to rise following the ETF launch, potentially surpassing countries like Singapore and India.
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