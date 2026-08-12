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ESR, INA deepen logistics push with two Cikarang facilities

The push comes as growing logistics and manufacturing activity drives demand for modern warehouse space in Indonesia.

Maudey Khalisha (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, August 12, 2026

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ESR and INA representatives break ground on Aug. 11 on the ESR Cikarang Logistics Park 4 project in a joint investment to develop modern logistics infrastructure in Greater Jakarta. ESR and INA representatives break ground on Aug. 11 on the ESR Cikarang Logistics Park 4 project in a joint investment to develop modern logistics infrastructure in Greater Jakarta. (INA/- )

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sia-Pacific real asset owner and manager ESR and Indonesian sovereign wealth fund Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) are expanding their partnership with the development of two logistics facilities in Cikarang, West Java, as demand for higher-specification warehouses grows alongside manufacturing and e-commerce activity.

The two companies, together with other capital partners, are jointly investing in the projects, as demand grows for modern logistics to support Indonesia’s expanding manufacturing and increasingly sophisticated supply chains, according to a joint press release issued on Tuesday.

The country’s freight and logistics market is expected to surpass US$188 billion by 2031, driven by e-commerce, rising manufacturing exports and domestic consumption, according to the release, citing the Indonesia Freight and Logistic Market Report by Mordor Intelligence.

“We are pleased to grow our relationship with INA in Indonesia, having delivered a successful exit for them in this market recently. Indonesia is one of Southeast Asia's most attractive markets, underpinned by strong fundamental growth drivers,” said Jai Mirpuri, ESR’s head of Southeast Asia during the groundbreaking on Tuesday.

Broke ground on ESR Cikarang Logistics Park 4 at the Jababeka Industrial Estate, the Grade A facility is scheduled for completion in 2027 and is expected to become the largest non-captive modern warehouse in the Jababeka area.

“We continue to see strong demand in the market from customers in both the manufacturing and logistics sectors, and these new facilities in Greater Jakarta have been designed to meet their evolving needs,” he added. 

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The facility will target global and regional third-party logistics operators as well as multinational manufacturers seeking warehouse space close to industrial clusters and established supply-chain networks.

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